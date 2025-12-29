DP Mix-Tape for Peace #1 December 29 2025. "Something You Got" Instrumental--"Two-Toothed Buddha"--and 'Toward End of Candomblé with DHYANI and with ALEX and HAMID

December 29, 2025—back New Orleans

Dear Friends,

I’ve wanted to offer collages of Tracks during this Holiday fortnight (now there’s a word) of latter December 2025, with its travel-stops in greater San Francisco, L.A. and San Diego—but broke my hip eight days ago.

Different hip, the right one on this latest occasion, and bone-fracture much less multiple and severe, but again a Collision with Reality that owed solely to mine-own Hubris. Was climbing Mount Helix in San Diego’s western hills’ suburb of La Mesa with my sister COURTENAY and brother-in-law DAN when I got to stepping too fast in an already fatigued state—just about one minute from the summit, we were told— and pitched, stumbling, arms out for purchase that missed, into a rock wall about one yard high. Courtenay said: “Your head kind of bounced off the the wall and then you twisted and land quite hard on your bottom.”

How hard produced a hairline-fracture where the Ball of the Hip meets its saddle. So the ‘Surgery’ necessary—shown through Cat-Scans and X-Rays—was a Procedure called O.R.I.F.—”Hail, ORIF!”, Olde Skull—for its Acrnonym of Open Reduction / Internal Fixation. Basically the Surgeon—in this Case the lead such Orthopedist at the Grossmont Medical Center, Dr. PHILLIP KRUEGER—cuts an incision into side of the Hip and adjusts into tight union all bones that might be awry and then sheathes them together, for sure, with a titanium “bolt” and two pairs—I think—of screws.

The “procedure” tool place late Monday afternoon, after I’d spent an expectant 18 hours without food or drink, under care of solicitous Nurses and their Assistants.

Then came: more wait. While I was woken for further tests of Blood Pressure and other “Vitals”, MARYSE and COURTENAY worked assiduously to book a new Flight that might return me to New Orleans by Christmas Day. They made such a feat happen, and Doctors approved Discharge after I handled four progressively longer round-trips with “the Walker” on NorthEast 4 of the Grossmont Center.

In sum, again: Many, many nice and able care-givers in the Center—PHOEBE and DR. ROMERO and DR. HIGHT that first Evening—JENA and DIVINA and MARIA tireless on Monday—PORTIA post-op on Tuesday—ROBERT SUDO the Physical Therapist who returning twice—DARIA the Host with Meals, JULIE the Charge Nurse, …. Thanks also to JULIE HOLMAN, a friend and Nurse whom Maryse contacted in New Orleans, for her spot-on advice … So I was able to enjoy reunion with dozens of Courtenay’s and Dan’s friends and their sons/my nephews KEENAN and AIDAN on Christmas Eve—to see FRANKI and nephews CYRUS and LUCIEN that Eve and to “have Christmas” (Courtenay) with brother KENTON and ELZ on the Day … before Keenan and Dan hustled me San Diego International and to a waiting wheel-chair and one more kindly Filipina attendant for the four-hours-delayed but straight-shot Southwest Flight to New Orleans.

Maryse has been—as you might guess—marvelously helpful over the four days since then and my recovery is almost absurd in its regaining capacities. Last Saturday of nicely moderate swelter in out Old Aurora neighborhood I strolled about a mile, round-trip, in the Walker that Maryse and I have shared post-Surgeries.

And I’m very, very glad to at last assemble the Mix-Tapes percolating in prospect while I waited with the Hubris-delivered Broken Hip and its serendipitous complications. (One good thing about being a Patient is how many sweet people you meet.)

First, today, Monday Dec 29, is a set of four recordings.

“Something You Got” Kisses Nose and Eyelids

The DPRAM of ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE, ALEXEY MARTI and me (with a Scratch Vocal omitted for the Instrumental) did this as our opening Track with Engineer JUSTIN TOCKETT at verdant Dockside Studio, Maurice and Milton, Louisiana, for our second Day together, July 31, 2024. They’re all so good!

0:00 -4:30

“Two-Toothed Buddha” Stands Up Everywhere

“We’ll talk about the Two-Toothed Buddha,” says Leon, one of three backing vocalists who make up Tenderloin Cares, in an answering-machine-recorded vice-mail at top of this Track … that celebrates my daughter PALOMA and her antic accomplishments around nine months old. “Two-Toothed Buddha pounds on glass doors / Two-Toothed Buddha throws toys on the floor / Two-Toothed Buddha grabs hold of your nose / […] Two-Toothed Buddha reaches out to hug / Two-Toothed Buddah touches drooling dogs / […] Two-Toothed sometimes sits still / Two-toothed Buddha sometimes gazes deep / Two-Tooth Buddha has never heard of Hell […]”

JOIE MASTROKALOS on Electric Guitar contributes essentially to this tune and he and JOHN BAKER on Keyboards “go to town” in their riffs!

0:00 -3:38

‘Toward End of Candomble´The Madré Dusts Your Face […] Grips You by One Shoulder’

The lead Track on the album Poems from FLARES that guitarist DHYANI DHARMA MAS recorded in his Inner Mission, San Francisco apartment during Summer 2004.

Dhyani conveys whole emotions in single notes. His artistry digs into lines like a painter’s

0:00 -1:51

‘Toward End of Candomble´”Jolts It / and Jolts Again / Shoving to Spin, Shoving to Spin / Denying One’s Control of Gods and Fates / Another Lesson from a Woman’

‘ […] Candomblé’ follows ‘Blue Light Coral’ in an improvisation with ALEX and HAMID (we together The GALLOP Trio) at a Benefit in the Ukiah’s SPACE Theater on a Monday night, April 14, 2014. It was our second performance together—our first the preceding afternoon at the Duende Restaurant of PAUL CANALES in downtown Oakland—and our Set of 12 Poems of Songs never repeated from the prior Day’s. Again: these Musicians are so good!

0:00 -5:15

