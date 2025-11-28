Nov 28 2025

This past Week on the PlayMPE Jazz and Classical Chart of Releases played by 2100+ respondents worldwide (most of them Radio-Stations), the two latest from Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons and our LOUISIANA STORIES, ‘My Mother’s Spirit Speaks to Me, Whispering of Eternity’ and “Some Rain Tonight” were #2 on Nov 24 and 25 and then #1 on Wednesday, Nov 26, the day before official Thanksgiving in the USA.

We couldn’t be happier or more grateful!

Mighty THANKS to any and all of YOU who may have contributed to the Plays. Streams and Downloads that account for the PlayMPE Charting.

Again, the musicians for ‘My Mother’s Spirit […] are: ROGER LEWIS Baritone Saxophone KIRK JOSEPH Sousaphone DON VAPPIE Guitar

The performers on “Some Rain Tonight” along with Roger, Kirk and Don (on Banjo and Guitar) and me are: HERMAN LEBEAUX Drums-Set ALEXEY MARTI Cajon and Congas LYNN DRURY Vocal

Hear on SUBSTACK (Please LIKE if you DOWNLOAD)

Hear HERE, too.