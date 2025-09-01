Thursday, January 11, 2006, I arrived in New Orleans after a 6-day drive from the San Francisco Bay Area. Why so long a drive to travel about 2200 miles on Interstates 5 and 10? Well, my vehicle was a 1974 Dodge Van, extended to 19 feet with its Camper. The “Old Caboose” could maintain 45 miles-per-hour without much of shudder on ground flat as Arizona’s Low Desert. Faster, it spat to a stop, compression in two of its cylinders so low. With me in the 12 hours-per-day of sitting behind a comfortably elevated steering-wheel were five dogs—SPARK the part-Wolf elder, ZAZOOM the Whippet-swift adoptee second-in-service, KAREEN the tawny and pennant-less 95-pound Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, and Spark’s and Kareen’s offspring, BOOMER and MATILDA, each about 70 pounds and strong like their parents, 17 months after their birth among a litter of 10 in my North Beach flat. We all got along. I talked to them often, those 12 hours-per-day, and Zazoom always joined me in the overhead sleeper for a snuggle before morning.

I came to New Orleans to work with Common Ground, the organization begun by my friend MALIK RAHIM and his partner SHARON JOHNSON and SCOTT CROW on the September 2, 2005 Friday following a double-whammy of Hurricane Katrina and “the Federal Flood” devastating much of New Orleans. Malik, MARIE HARRISON, ALMA LARK and I had founded Housing Is a Human Right (HIHR) to serve Public Housing residents in the Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco, early in the year 2000, and we’d shared campaigns since then.

I crossed the Mississippi River Bridge to Malik’s house on Atlantic Avenue, the outermost block of Algiers Point, the West Bank of New Orleans, as noontime approached and the Old Caboose sputtered reliably onward to its overcast destination.

Malik and Sharon and another long-time friend, SAKURA KONE, waited on the porch. Many glad greetings! Many warm hugs. Many promises of tales to be told.

Inside, on Malik’s kitchen-table, was the New Orleans Times Picayune of that Thursday.

The newspaper’s headline declared a ‘PLAN FOR THE FUTURE’ from the Bring New Orleans Back Commission. The PLAN that very day become scorned as the ‘GREEN DOTS to EAT BLACK ORLEANS WISH-DREAM’.

The Naked Arrogance stood more revealed the more one knew about Who lived Where in New Orleans before Levees broke, Canals were overtopped, and flood-waters drowned the City under 6 to 10 feet from Lake Pontchartrain and the Industrial Canal. The colors-coded Map below shows where flood-waters were highest on Friday, September 2, 2005, four days after Levee’s breaches. The darker an area’s shading, the deeper its neighborhoods were under water. Gray to dark means 8.5 to 15.6 feet deep. None of the darker areas was home to New Orleans’ richest residents or to its most wealth-making tourism—Uptown and Audubon, the Garden District, the Central Business Distrct, the French Quarter. Most of the New Orleans’ Wards most under-water, four days after the enduring “Federal Flood”, were Black working-class—Pontchartain Park, New Orleans East, the Lower and Upper 9th Wards, and—most strange, given its nearness to the Garden District—Central City.

The Bring New Orleans Back Commission’s ‘17-billion plan’ and its ‘vast reworking of the city’s neighborhoods and housing patterns’ also imposed color-coded brushes across New Orleans. It also decreed Who in its designated Areas got to ‘rebuild now’ and which ‘neighborhoods’ would suffer a ‘building moritorium’ till their proved their ‘viability’. It was like Reconstruction designed under laws of Jim Crow.

Please see below. All the swaths of New Orleans shaded Yellow for ‘Building moratorium until neighborhood prove viability’ are Middle-Class or Working-Class. Most, by far, of the Yellow-shaded swaths were home to Black families before “the Federal flood.” The curious and quite large ‘Green Dots’? All are painted into Black neighborhoods—Central City, Gentilly, New Orleans East, the Lower 9th Ward, the 8th and 7th Wards, including Hunters’ Field. Oh, and the Red-Lined (red lines—how apt) Doodles? All potentialities for prime Real Estate, some of its with River Views.

Common Ground at once went to work. The next three months were for me endlessly enjoyable, pre-dawn to past-dusk though duties were. The energy and commitment of Common Ground volunteers. That January and February our phone-banks and door-to-door information-gatherers recorded more than 12,000 home-owners as to whether and how, they, the residents, intended to “rebuild”. Below is one page, 37, of our many-pages-long list of contacts and their desires.

Poster and Postcard by CHRISTOPHER CARDINALE

In late February we moved across Galvez Avenue, past the Frantz School famous for 6-year-old Ruby Bridges and her teacher Barbara Henry defying Segregation in 1960

Here’s my account of Winter into Spring 2006 with Common Ground, as printed in the ‘Notes from New Orleans’ section of my 2015 book Animals Are Always Making Music

‘In February 2006 housing for Common Ground volunteers opened at the Catholic Church's Saint Mary's of the Angels School in the Upper 9th Ward, nearby location of the former Desire housing-project.

In March, during weeks of colleges' Spring break, Common Ground lodged and fed busload after busload of volunteers at Saint Mary's and at the Art Egg building in New Orleans' Gert Town neighborhood.

What got done that month made for a poster:

‘Common Ground 'Coordinators' at Saint Mary's and elsewhere worked 18+ hours a day for weeks straight. I and many more marveled at them. We marveled at other accomplishments of volunteers (visiting and resident) that Spring.

Unsanctioned work by "Common Grounders" helped to re- open the Martin Luther King, Jr. School in the Lower 9th Ward.

Occupation by "Common Grounders" helped to keep open the St. Augustine Catholic Church of New Orleans, the United States' oldest African-American Catholic parish, in the Treme.

ABC News' --Nightline-- said about Common Ground in early March: "A very remarkable group of Americans who just might save New Orleans."

In March 2006 I missed about 10 days from New Orleans due to visiting Venezuela with a CG group to seek $500,000 from the Chavez ‘Bolivarian Revolution’ Government for urban farming in the Lower 9th Ward and to presenting the “9/11 Guilt / The Proof Is In Your Hands” DVD in California and Colorado. I witness, however, how hard Coordinators and volunteers with CG worked. Dawn to Dusk. 18 hours a day the norm for Coordinators in the St Mary of the Angels base … with Space-Heaters at best for warmth … Propane for cooking and feeding several hundreds Volunteers, Breakfast and Dinner, each day … Coordinators were 20-something young and haggard. Fatigue glazed their gazes. Many looked lean as inmates of concentration-camps. But they never failed. They were Duty incarnate at both St. Mary’s and the Art Egg base that we opened that March to accomodate the busloads arriving from the Ivy League, West Coast, Midwest, Northeast, Russia, Cameroon, …

The Little Blue House.

Gutting the MLK Jr. School despite warnings by the City, State, and Federal Governments.

Residents and Volunteers were the Combination who WON.

A present-day Combination of Residents—including the tens of thousdands come to New Orleans for it culture and characters and freedoms, its food and music and dance and people, since the Federal Flood—can both preserve and advance all that distinguishes this Invaluable City from 2025 onward!

