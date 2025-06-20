June 20, 2025

Iran’s Missiles Increase in Variety, Power and Penetration of IDF Defenses

The IDF and its ‘Iron Dome’ fall to an admitted 65% capacity of neutralizing incoming Missiles, while its stock of Arrow Interceptors grows short without possibility of re-supply

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with British, French, German counterparts in Geneva. Restates that Iran will cease fire when the IDF ceases fire but will not negotiate while under attack

China and Russia defend Iran’s freedom and present a ‘4-Point Plan’ (Xi Jinping) or ‘options’ for ceasefire and stability

Great majorities in the West want peace instead of support for the IDF’s sneak-attack

Benjamin Netanyahu continues to angle for the U.S. to “join” this War that the IDF started

Donald Trump announces on June 20 afternoon that he’ll decide whether to “go” within two weeks, not the 48 hours of deadline that he demanded yesterday

What may we read from all of the above over the past 24 hours?

To me, Iran’s military capacities are prevailing and so too is humanity’s moral bearing as regards alliance with the Nation that’s suffered an ‘unprovoked and illegal attack’.

May we all work for those in Gaza who hold fast under heinous mass-murder. May we have a new Middle East beyond Neo-Colonial imaginations. We all have a lot more work to do.

May 2025, Weeks before the IDF sneak-attack on Iran.