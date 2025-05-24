David, ever-young, with knowledgable and enthusiastic fans after the show.

May 24, 2025

A percolatin’ and happy session closed the Gonzo Fest, honoring writer Hunter S. Thompson, Sunday night at the Garden District Book Shop.

The Fest was rather mammoth and marathon. Chief organizer, the poet from Kentucky, Ron Whitehead, scheduled events at four venues, and at hours from afternoon till past midnight. Aiding Ron in New Orleans was Christopher Tidmore, head of the Garden District Book Shop and mover and shaker for Opera in this city.

Literally scores of voice had their Stage and say.

Culminating everything was the concert Sunday night. David brought to New Orleans from New York City his son, Adam, percussionist, and invited drummer and composer Herman LeBeaux—a colleague and friend since Amram’s 2002 performance with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring James Galway, and Herman’s solving a little question, regarding Second-Line rhythms, there and then—to fill out a Quintet. Herman chose well, of course, with Chris Severin on Upright Bass and Charlie Halloran on Trombone.

The great musician we know as Herman LeBeaux.

So: David on Electronic Piano and Penny Whistles, Herman on Drums-Set, and Adam on Congas along either side of Chris and Charlie, with singer Daphne Powell and husband Mike in the front of about 20 rows of chairs serried lengthwise through the covered court of the complex that includes the Book Shop.

The group performed a mere four tunes and two accompaniments to poems read by Ron Whitehead and Frank Messina … as this now sometimes porous Memory Babe recalls … but each was earnest and pleasing. They began with New Orleans’ Traditionals that evolved into Solos and Jam. Swinging! David plinked perfect changes with easy delight. Herman traded patterns with Adam. Chris ran Chords up and down his Bass and plucked key Notes. Charlie stepped up and dipped into the Gut-Bucket with his Trombone. Between fun with “Pull My Daisy” and a poem/song by Bob Kaufman that David specially selected, “No More Jazz at Alcatraz” (“No more Trombone / For Al Capone / No more Cello / For Frank Costello / No more Piano / For Lucky Luciano”) that let the audience sing along with answers to David’s calls … between such F-U-N were the sincere and graphic readings by Frank, his poem about a Latino bicycle-messenger killed when the Twin Towers fell, and Ron, his testimony to Love as most essential to humans and essential to our transformation, his lines deeply wrought and earned through a life dedicated to poetry.

The Set closed with “Take The A-Train”. Splendid choice, Adam! Each of the five took his turn with that triumphal Head (Bah—Bah-bop-Bop—Bah—Bah) of transcendent progress, no matter if the means be simple as a Subway up to Harlem. Again the rows of seated were moved to feet tapping and voices lifted.

A Set short but great, fitting for the sundry persons’ efforts that made the Fest happen, and remindful (like David Amram’s whole career and the entirety of Louisiana’s celebrations of ancestors and our present through music) of how EXPANSIVE a relatively small group of people can make an occasion.

Frank Messina, David Amram, and Ron Whitehead.

Photos here by the also nimble (Adam’s word for his 94-year-old father’s mind) Maryse Philippe Déjean.

Ron Whitehead, David, Judy Campbell Clancy (organizer on Native lands and wife of Hunter’s attorney, antagonist and friend John Clancy—John my quasi-representative in 1975-1976 and a close likeness to Hunter’s likeness in Fear and Loathing […]) and me after the show.

Frank Messina.

David at home in his Upstate studio during a Zoom meeting with Maryse and me regarding video lessons that he subsequently gave for students in Haiti

