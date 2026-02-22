Feb 22 2026

They’ve all more than doubled across the United States since January 2025: Data Centers, Detention Centers, and Immigratiov and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) Agents of our Department of Homeland Security. The sudden enlargement of each—by thousands of Data Centers, hundred of Detention Centers, and at least 12,000 I.C.E. Agents in less than one year—makes no sense for the health of our society. Instead, their imposition deprives and diminishes and endangers our communities. They’re meant to check We Masses when the Tiny Few’s latest Grift of A.I. goes bust.

Their exponential growth by dictates of our Federal Government and by secret purchases and constructions by supranational Corporations—Amazon, Google, Meta of the World Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners—building more more Data Centers AND Trump Ad. 2.0 mega-donors such as Palantir Technologies—also of the W.E.F. 100—and Core Cities buying and building Centers for Detention meant to incarcerate-for-profit tens of thousands more than present capcacities’ can hold—points above all to Prisons instead of Prosperity for us.

This Post is meant to be a Resource. A Reference as to where in OUR United States the growth of these Centers and of I.C.E. has so far arrived. A set of Links to successful resistance by communities across the U.S. in 2025 and 2026. Another Sticking Up For Children Book toward Freedom and Prosperity for us all.

DATA CENTERS

Below, please see the number of Data Centers operating in 10 Nations as of November 2025, according to ‘Cloudscene’s comprehensive data center database.’

The U.S. with 5,427 Data Centers last November out-numbered the second Nation, Germany, and its existent 529, by 4,898. May I add an exclamatory: Our United States currently hosts 4,898 more Data Centers than any Nation on Earth.

Last November, too, our U.S. had 12 times more Data Centers than China’s total of 449. China’s building-boom of Data Centers 2023 to 2025 now finds 80% of those D.C.’s ‘lying idle.’ What does China know that the U.S. Government and its leading Corporations of Big Tech and Big Finance appear to overlook in 2026?

Google’s A.I. volunteers, below, how and why the great majority of Data Centers in China are now fast-built behemoths that currently do nothing cut consume resources.

China built about 500 and completed about 150 Data Centers from 2023 to 2025.

MIT Technology Review and CAIWEI CHEN wrote in March 2025.

‘Just months ago, a boom in data center construction was at its height, fueled by both government and private investors. However, many newly built facilities are now sitting empty. According to people on the ground who spoke to MIT Technology Review—including contractors, an executive at a GPU server company, and project managers—most of the companies running these data centers are struggling to stay afloat. The local Chinese outlets Jiazi Guangnian and 36Kr report that up to 80% of China’s newly built computing resources remain unused.’

China’s development of ‘Deep Seek’, an ‘open-source reasoning model that matches the performance of ChatGPT o1 but was built at a fraction of its cost.’

Ah, we now may visit Big Fin-Tech’s leading Horse in the A.I. Race, the Chat GPT series from Sam Altman’s Open A.I. … The Sam Altman who’s been for more than a decade a colleague of Peter Thiel and thus of Palantir Technologies and Alexander Karp and Jacob Helberg and David Sacks … and J.D. Vance … And we’d better not call on that Horse to draw a Tandem Bicycle!

Sam Altman introduces Peter Thiel at Stanford’s Center for Professional Development, 2014.

Alex Karp and Jacob Helberg, April 2025, in a panel ‘titled Power, Purpose and the American Century’. You may recall the ‘Neo-Conservative’ Project for a New American Century ( PNAC ) group, including Dick Cheney and Donald Rumfeld, wished for a War-provoking ‘Pearl Harbor event’ in 2000, one year before “ ‘9/11’ “, as Brett Wilkins relates.

ChatGPT’s latest models, instead, such as 5, are proving less intuitive and more laughable. We brought up a Tandem Bicycle, above. Below, please see how the A.I. flagship of Trump-partner Sam Altman took steps BACKWARD with its rendering of a ‘Tandem Bicycle’ last August.

What Data Centers do to the communities surrouding their expansion is also exponential in Damage and Threats. Again, basic A.I. is good for a summary of Damning Facts/

Above, we can see that One Data Center’s energy-usage ‘can power 100’ MegaWatts or more … ‘enough to power tens of thousands of homes.’

And that ‘Modern AI chips are expected to run at 1200 watts or more’—6 times in watts than ‘traditional CPUs’.

The online publication Business Insider continued its award-winning investigation The True Cost of Data Centers this month. Below, please see the series’ contributions to our knowledge.

Now we may look at a Graph of ‘U.S. Construction Spending’ between May 2024 and May 2024. Graphs are good for Graphic Specifics as to What’s What around—in this instance, Commercial and Governmental Spending.

The outlandish outlay on Data Centers kept on pumping—do you see a Chat GPT Tandem Bicycle ‘operational’?— in 2025. Building more by Amazon, Google, Meta, et cetera has needed to borrow from Banks and other Lenders, as Big Tech’s hundreds billions of Dollars Bets on D.C.’s and A.I. emptied their Budgets. CNBC noted on December 19, 2025.

And Maps are great for revealing realities and intentions at a glance. Here’s one from Axios on December 18, 2025.

DETENTION CENTERS and I.C.E.

Now, below, please see another Map—from the Freedom For Immigrants website, of our America’s ‘hottest’ States for construction of new Detention Centers … to house the more than 75% increase in prisoners incarcerated through I.C.E. in 2025.

The American Immigration Council gave us a hugely revealing set of statistics.

This past January 3, the DHS boasted of its more than doubling its Agents in 2025. Most of new hires were trained in the past four months. Please check out the ‘Release’ of January 3, 2026 … four days before multiple I.C.E. shots killed Renée Good and 21 days before at least two I.C.E. Agents shot Alex Pretti. Both victims died, the world knows, on streets of Minneapolis.

‘Release Date: January 3, 2026

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced that its unprecedented nationwide recruitment campaign has shattered expectations, hiring more than 12,000 officers and agents in less than a year [….]

Thousands of these newly hired officers and agents are already deployed nationwide and actively supporting enforcement operations, including arrests, investigations, and removals [….]

The recruitment initiative utilized data driven outreach efforts to recruit qualified patriotic Americans from across the country. As a result, ICE was able to exceed its hiring surge target while maintaining rigorous standards for training and readiness.’

The simple Deportation of workers in the U.S. is estimated by the Cato Institute to have a fiscal cost of up to $1 trillion over a decade.’

Natasha Lennard in The Intercept further considers how the whole of the U.S. will suffer. Let me bold a few lines.

‘And the losses? Due to the loss of workers across U.S. industries, the American Immigration Council found that mass deportation would reduce the U.S. gross domestic product by 4.2 to 6.8 percent. It’s money that could be spent improving our collective lives. The $45 billion total budgeted for ICE detention centers is nearly four times the $12.8 billion the U.S. spent on new affordable housing in 2023.’

The WHOLE Data—Detention—I.C.E. Combination Is Bound to Go Bust … or to Serve as a Desperate, Big Fin-Tech Means and Pretext for a Police-State U.S.A.

The United States’ 5.427-and-multiplying Data Centers are fundamentally and wholly unsustainable.

The D.C. below, 5 miles south of Downtown Los Angeles in the ‘Industrial City’ of Vernon, population 222 in 2020, requires 33 Megawatts of energy for its processing-usage every day. Please note how its walls DWARF the 16-wheeler semi-truck on the street before this D.C.

33 MW is enough is wholly power 33,000 medium-size U.S. homes over a one-year time-span. The California Independent Systems Operators’ ‘grid’ is expected by the Califoria Energy Commission to increase by 1.8 Giga-Watts into 1930 and by 4.9 GigaWatts into 2020.

That is: an increase of energy-usage equal to 22 MORE of the Vernon, CA Data Center within the next four years. And an increase equal to about 60 MORE of the Vernon, CA-scale D.C.’s by 2040.

You may remember Google A.I.’s own Facts of Forewarning, above. ‘A.I.-optimized racks rewquire 4-100 kW, while traditional racks typically use 5-15 kW.’ That is, A.I. ‘racks’ use 6 to 8 times more energy! And: ‘Modern A.I. chips’ running at 1,200 watts or more exceed ‘traditional CPUs’ by a factor of at least six times in energy-use!

The future promises … MORE than DOUBLE the Gorging of Energy by Data Centers in 2030. 945 TRILLION Tetra-Watt hours is close ‘to the current total electricity of Germany and France combined.’

All this ‘growth’ and overload for … A.I.

And so, again, dear Reader, we may register from the information about Data Centers, Detention Centers, and I.C.E. in the United States that NONE offers ANY Proofs of their Makers’ and Profiteers’ Promises.

Data Centers of the Hectares-wide, Energies-gorging Scale built and planned for Amazon, Google, Meta, Oracle, ChatGPT, … cost communities far more in Economic and Environmental effects than even the pie-in-the-sky Benefits their salesman purport to provide.

Meta’s already a-building Hyperion D.C. in Richland Parish, northeast Louisiana, is larger than Manhattan’s Central Park.

A.I. and especially Generative Artificial Intelligence is showing up as a False Hype, too, incapable of delivering on tasks that children’s intuition creatively solve.

The ‘A.I. Bubble’ is deflating faster than the ‘Dot.Com Bubble’ of 1999 or misnomered ‘Real-Estate Bubble’ of 2008 or lesser-known ‘Repo Bubble’ of 2019.

From Yahoo Finance and Reuters, Feb 16 2026.

‘The world's most valuable technology stocks have suffered sharp declines in market value ‌this year after years of outsized gains, ‌as investors question whether heavy spending on AI will generate sufficient ​returns to justify the lofty valuations [….]

Amazon (AMZN) has shed around 13.85% so far this year, erasing about $343 billion in market value and leaving ​the company ​valued at roughly $2.13 trillion.

Earlier ​this month, Amazon said ‌it expects capital spending to jump more than 50% this year.

Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet have also seen their market values decline by $89.67 billion, $256.44 billion and $87.96 billion, respectively, since the start of 2026, to $4.44 trillion, $3.76 trillion and $3.7 ‌trillion.’

What, then, will happen to those a-building but already obsolescent Data Centers?

What will happen when their A.I. reason-for-being proves even more to be grifters’ eternal False Hope through Thorough Hype?

What will happen when the need for semi-skilled and skilled labor calls urgently in our more populous States’ economies? What wlll be done with those Immigrants in Detention Centers, without Criminal Records and with impeccable Work-Records?

Won’t they be welcome into we Working Americans’ lives?

What will happen when millions more of us recognize and resist the Would-Be Take-Over of Our Country and the so-long-afflicting-us nonsense of the Tiny Few’s ‘New World Order’ by whatever name?

Here are glimpses, dear Reader. Browse and dig the More Perfect Union channel for literally dozens of documents of communities coming together and winning the freedom and wealth that should be all of ours.

