Colors Changing Color

Recorded with DPRAM (ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH, DON VAPPIE and ALEXEY MARTI) and our guests ANDRE MICHOT and LOUIS MICHOT in the Dockside Studio of Milton, Louisiana and with JUSTIN TOCKET as our Engineer, July 31, 2024.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bayou, Crescent and the Delta, Land lies low, White Tombs memorial Over Communities’ Fields Legally less than Half a man’s arm deep. Air inspiratory with heat, Blood-flow and blood-shed quick, Where graves slip into water And dancers pick the tunes That shake their rumps toward Heaven Or that glimmer like a Fiddlers' Choir, Dressed in robes of White And Stripes and Feathers, While Angels wink in branches Like the lattice-work of Towers. Colors changing color Colors changing color / Colors changing color. Lou-eez-ee-an’a! Lou-eez-ee-an’a! / Lou-eez-ee-an’a

Above image—AmeriModern back-cover. Photos from upper-left clockwise: El Paso, Texas; Illinois farmland; Planting onions in California’s Central Valley; with Diane Cecily and Chuck Kinder, 73 Fair Oaks, San Francisco, October 1975, snapshot by S. Clay Wilson; Stanford Stadium May 1972 with neck-brace after motorcycle accident, novelist Robert Roth in background; Marsha’s children (unmasked) Dannielle, Nicole, and Jason during Mardi Gras 1980; across the harbor from Dar es Salaam, Abdul’s cheerful uncle an amputee, September 1977; Rigs ‘consecutively canted’ along Highway 90 in Acadiana. In the middle, top to bottom: B Crew on the Drilling-Platform attached to Global Marine’s Glomar 1 tender-ship—Mike Barnet, DP, Roger Doan, Mac the Driller, Bruce Mahan, and Tom; Marsha.