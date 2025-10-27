‘Crypto Is a Theives' Scam’
Crypto is a scam.
Anything removed
From the hand-to-hand
Between us, We Masses,
By Banksters’ Ruling Few
Means to rob and kill us
Sure as their COVID.
‘Trumps’ One Universal Is Self-Serving Crime’
The one universal
That We can count on
Among the Trump Family
Shown in Big Media Headlines and Posts
Is: Self-serving mendacity,
Conniving, ruthless and proud
Of their cons and crimes against humanity.
We see them always criminal
In their signs and designs
For havoc and theft to our families.
October 27 2025