Crypto is a scam. Anything removed From the hand-to-hand Between us, We Masses, By Banksters’ Ruling Few Means to rob and kill us Sure as their COVID.

The one universal That We can count on Among the Trump Family Shown in Big Media Headlines and Posts Is: Self-serving mendacity, Conniving, ruthless and proud Of their cons and crimes against humanity. We see them always criminal In their signs and designs For havoc and theft to our families. October 27 2025