'Cruelty is weakness'--James Joyce, 1901. 'The tenderness and gentleness of strength'--D.H. Lawrence, 1929.

May 24, 2026

Here are the closing few pages of the opening overview for my 1981 essay about Lawrence and Mann and their peers and times—1875 (Mann’s birth year) to 1955.

You may hear how moved I still am by passages from the two writers.

(Soon-come will be short accounts how I twice lost manuscripts to this essay—first on Main Street in Los Angeles, the day after Christmas 1975, and then in Grand Isle, Louisiana, February 1977. Hard-won Footnotes twice disppeared!)

The ‘heart-sttack’ of late this past March has spurred to get busy with recording and publishing work that’s sat on shelves for decades. One project is at least an Audio-Book of the Lawrence and Mann essay.

Now let’s us jump into the closing three-or-so pages of the essay … and to what remain for me piercing passages of eloquence from Joyce, Proust, Eliot, Yeats and Kafka as well as from Lawrence and Mann.

Cheers!