Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

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"Creators Call Out Trump As Not Part Of Our World"

"He declares he's a maker of peace / While he murders children in their sleep / [...] Trump, Our world is not yours / Our world of the good, caring and kind / [...] We're here to shine!"
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
May 24, 2026

May 24, 2026

This one came to me soon after TRUMP and NETANYAHU executed another sneak-attack on Iran.

   			  “Creators Call”
	   Out Trump As Not Of Our World”
 
A
We call him the Nightly Appaller

We call him the Daily Debasement

We know he’s a Champion of All Lies All The Time
(A.L.L.A.T.—ALLAT)

We know he’s a Keeper of Evil Beyond Belief
(E. B. B.—EBB) against Humanity’s Promise
	(
B
Des-troy-er!		Des-troy-er!

The Li-ar!		The Li-ar!

C
He moves like a Block of Slime
He oozes Betrayal and Deceit
He declares he’s a Maker of Peace
While  he murders children in their sleep

B
Des-troy-er!		Des-troy-er!
The Li-ar!		The Li-ar!

A
Trump, Our world is not yours
Our world of the good, caring and kind
Trump, Our families are not yours
To throw into a Wasteland of Bombs—
To sacrifice Youth for your Crimes—
To go blind and/or sick for all Times

B
Des-troy-er!		Des-troy-er!
The Li-ars!		The Li-ars!

A
Trump, We awoke with our Neighbors   
They of many bright shades and colors  
Musk, we leave behind trillionaires’ Data Centers
Meant to work the end of our Lines
We step to each other forever
We’re the start of a New Humankind

B
Cree—ate-ors!	Cree-ate-orrs!
Our hearts shine!		Here to shine!	

March 4, 2026

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