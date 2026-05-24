"Creators Call Out Trump As Not Part Of Our World"

May 24, 2026

This one came to me soon after TRUMP and NETANYAHU executed another sneak-attack on Iran.

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“Creators Call” Out Trump As Not Of Our World” A We call him the Nightly Appaller We call him the Daily Debasement We know he’s a Champion of All Lies All The Time (A.L.L.A.T.—ALLAT) We know he’s a Keeper of Evil Beyond Belief (E. B. B.—EBB) against Humanity’s Promise ( B Des-troy-er! Des-troy-er! The Li-ar! The Li-ar! C He moves like a Block of Slime He oozes Betrayal and Deceit He declares he’s a Maker of Peace While he murders children in their sleep B Des-troy-er! Des-troy-er! The Li-ar! The Li-ar! A Trump, Our world is not yours Our world of the good, caring and kind Trump, Our families are not yours To throw into a Wasteland of Bombs— To sacrifice Youth for your Crimes— To go blind and/or sick for all Times B Des-troy-er! Des-troy-er! The Li-ars! The Li-ars! A Trump, We awoke with our Neighbors They of many bright shades and colors Musk, we leave behind trillionaires’ Data Centers Meant to work the end of our Lines We step to each other forever We’re the start of a New Humankind B Cree—ate-ors! Cree-ate-orrs! Our hearts shine! Here to shine! March 4, 2026