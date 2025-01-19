January 19, 2025

These five Posts contain many mistakes, as information available to me in March-April 2020 was either unavailable or incompletely and/or wrongly interpreted by me, but I do feel that these Posts hold worthwhile writing and that they reveal Connections between Criminals that We Beautiful Masses should mark and fight more than ever this year.

Minutes ago I made Links to these Posts the Home Page for the We-Are-Revolutions-and-You-Are-Here-to-Shine website.

$4 Trillion for Wall Street, the Trump Administration’s Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin of Goldman Sachs and Yale’s secret-society Skull and Bones, predicted for programming in late March 2020. ‘Mandates’ without representation under the ‘COVID’ (Covert) Pretext let Bill Gates advance measures for 21st ‘Eugenics’ that his father had 20 years earlier praised Rockefellers for pioneering 90 years before 1999.

Then we find Bill the Third standing by Jeffrey Epstein (and Jes Staley of J.P. Morgan Chase and Boris Nikolic of the Harvard Medical School and the World Economic Forum and Lawrence Summers of the WEF, the U.S. Treasury Secretary under Demorat Bill Clinton 1999-2001 and President of Harvard 2001-2006 and current Board of Directors Member of OpenAI) in 2011, three years after Epstein was Convicted in Florida of abusing teen-aged girls.

We may Hope for Change under the second Trump Administration, but we must know that we’ll have to work harder than Devils (whom we could clearly see by April 2020) to make good for us all happen.

Cheers! You can do it! We can do it!

