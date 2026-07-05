'Congo Square', KALAMU YA SALAAM with PERCUSSION INC. led by LUTHER GRAY. Live in New Orleans. Track #2 of the 2026 re-mastered album Americas Love The Drums

July 5 2026

KALAMU YA SALAAM is an author, activist, educator, music-producer, radio show-host, … mentor to generations of writers in New Orleans … of inestimable value.

In 1992 we connected via phone and Internet and he posted to me the Poem and Track ‘Congo Square’ by himself and the Percussion Inc. group led by percussionist LUTHER GRAY.

In March 2018 I profiled Kalamu, thanks to invitation from Bill Roussell and Vincent Sylvain, as they honored the multi-faceted giver.

That profile is published over on the donpaulwearerec.com website.

In 2019 Sabrina Stone and Offbeat Magazine bestowed more detailing of praise for Kalamu as regards his Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2024 author Fatima Shaik gave an overview of how productive Kalamu was over the prior few years on the website of Verite News.

Luther Gray, Kalamu’s drumming and musical counterpart on the (very) live recording of ‘Congo Square’, is comparably a contributor over many decades.

Louisiana’s 64 Parishes studies Luther and his current group, Bamboula 2000, here.

What I most heard in re-mastering ‘Congo Square’ was the whole-hearted intensity and commitment between Poet and Musicians, as Kalamu artfully overdubbed to a Workshop recorded in Congo Square. The conversation pulses between voice and drums and more of nature. It’s a celebration that will continue to live