July 29, 2025

In September of 2011 I reviewed the gains made by our Dissent against the Big Lies of “ ‘COVID-19’ ” . I hope that you-all find the examples and links useful for our 2025!​

​This piece was originally posted on a website then named—with a nod to Prince—ur1Light.com—and now named youaremanylights.com.

​

Celebrate Downfall of the Cruelest Trick in Human History: the Big Lies of COVID 19

September 11, 2021​

Friends of ours communicate on Facebook.

They’re divided in their views as to the actual ‘efficacy’ of the three ostensible ‘vaccines’ offered to the public of the United States. They’re divided between believers and disbelievers.

One friend and her partner are ardent music-lovers. They attend shows of their favorite players in New Orleans every chance they can. They're like candles at those shows. Their faces glow with smiling pleasure in the presence of music they enjoy. They’re like teen-agers as fans, too, even though each has passed a half-century.

They’re also the kind of couple who donate food … anonymously.

Another dear and long-term friend is a Bandleader. He’s among New Orleans’ most adventurous and unstoppable. His Bands have performed online and in clubs, whenever he and they could, during the 18 months of this Stage and that of Bans against gathering indoors in the City of New Orleans.

The Bandleader is father of two children under age five. He refuses absolutely ANY of the three injections that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as ‘experiments’ supposed to help against or with COVID-19. He refuses both the double shots from Pfizer and Moderna and the single shot from Johnson & Johnson. “That’s what’s up,” this Bandleader often says.

“I know what’s in those things, and what they’ve done to friends of mine. Heart-attacks. Ball’s Palsy. They’re not vaccines. They’re poisons, and I ain’t puttin’ them in my body and my wife and I ain’t lettin’ them into our kids’ bodies.”

Recently the woman fan of this Bandleader wrote to him on Facebook after he’d posted articles and videos that cite Deaths and Injuries from the three approved ‘vaccines’ in the United States. He’s also posted testimonies from Doctors and Nurses who reject use of the ‘vaccines.’

Our mutual friend referred to COVID patients now crowding Intensive Care Units of local Hospitals and urged the bandleader in his public stature to NOT deter people from accepting the ‘vaccination’ that might save people’s lives.

Her remarks hurt me to read.

Our mutual friend is among the many millions moved by Network News’ accounts of sickness and death from new “outbreaks” and “waves” and--since late Spring and early Summer of 2021-- “ ‘variants’ ” of COVID-19.

Our mutual friend’s big heart is moved to relieve such pain. She and her partner accepted their double-shots, early this year, with belief in advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci and other Officials that they, too, were aiding our society’s return to ‘ “normalcy” ’.

Such a return of Public Health through Approved Injections is, however, NOT happening in the least. Rather, courageous exposés of ‘vaccines’ harms in company with horrific outocmes for the ‘vaccinated’ ARE moving us to truly help one another.

​

​

BIG LIES ARE FALLING LIKE LEAVES IN A LOUISIANA HURRICANE

​Throughout this Summer, hundreds unto tens of thousands and likely more of ‘the vaccinated’ in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, France, and many other Nations have tested ‘Positive’ for COVID-19 or its'Delta variant'.

Many have been hospitalized. Some have died. All were told by Big Media and and Big Government that the injections from Pfizer or Moderna or Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca would help them, the injectees, prevent infection and transmission of COVID-19. Thus they would help themselves, their loved ones, and all of society. The promises to these hundreds millions who have taken the shot, or shots, lie broken, broken like corpses on Battlefields, Battlefields such as the Somme and Waterloo.

Numbers are grievous. Outcomes are staggering. Realities can no longer be hidden despite Networks’ and officials' best efforts to obscure and to spin.

Israel (85% of its eligible people) and Iceland (93%) are among the most ‘vaccinated’ populaces on Earth.

Iceland in the last week of July and first week of August experienced a 2500% rise in COVID ‘Cases’. On August 8, Iceland’s chief Governmental epidemiologist stated that “vaccination” cannot produce herd-immunity. (1)

In Israel ‘the vaccinated account for 85-90% of all new hospitalizations and 95% of “severe” cases at the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem’, according to the medical director there.

‘Dr. Kobi Haviv, the medical director of Israel’s leading center for respiratory care, appeared on Channel 13 News this week to give an alarming update on breakthrough cases among the vaccinated.

“I understand that most of the patients are vaccinated, even ‘severe’ patients.”

[…]

At the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, the vaccinated account for 85-90% of hospitalizations and 95% of “severe” cases, according to Dr. Haviv.’ (2)

Over the past month. Israel has also proven the vast superiority of immunity gained through infection with COVID-19 over ‘vaccination’. Israel’s sole source of shots supposed to combat COVID-19 is Pfizer.

Megan Redshaw of the Childen’s Health Defense website offered a summary on August 30, 2021.

​’The study, published Aug. 25 on medRxiv, was conducted in one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world using data from Maccabi Healthcare Services, which enrolls about 2.5 million Israelis, or about 26% of the population.

​Researchers examined medical records of 673,676 Israelis 16 years and older — charting their infections, symptoms and hospitalizations between June 1 and Aug. 14, when the Delta variant predominated in Israel.

​The study, led by Tal Patalon and Sivan Gazit, with Maccabi’s research and innovation arm, KSM, found in two analyses that people who had never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 but were vaccinated in January and February were six to 13 times more likely to experience breakthrough infection with the Delta variant compared to unvaccinated people who were previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers noted increased risk was significant for asymptomatic disease as well.

​“This analysis demonstrated that natural immunity affords longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization due to the Delta variant,” the researchers said.

“It’s a textbook example of how natural immunity is really better than vaccination,” Charlotte Thålin, a physician and immunology researcher at Danderyd Hospital and the Karolinska Institute, told Science. “To my knowledge, it’s the first time [this] has really been shown in the context of COVID-19.” (3)

​The Chart below shows huge spike in Israeli COVID infections from middle August into late September.

​

THE W.H.O. HAS KNOWN SINCE MARCH THAT THE 'VACCINES' CREATE 'VARIANTS'

​Five or more months ago, leading microbiologists—Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche of Belgium, Dr. Luc Montagnier of France, Dr. Janci Lindsay of the United States—predicted that the Big Four pharmaceutical Corporation’s gene-based injections—those of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca—would intrinsically mutate the Coronavirus known as COVID-19, wherever these injections were approved and and/or purchased, worldwide.

That is, those who took the shots would be unwitting incubators and transmitters of ‘variants’ of this Coronavirus. That is, they would increase, not reduce, the “spread” of the disease that they--like dozens of our close friends--were hoping to control and even eradicate.

An AWFUL truth … The CRUELEST trick … Played on hundreds millions who wished to help ‘their loved ones, their neighbors, and themselves.

The lives lost from this cruelest trick are already, as said, grievous and staggering ...

Over 13,000 Deaths soon after injection of the 'vaccines’, as registered with the United States' Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS)

Over 30,000 Deaths and over 1,000,000 'Serious Injuries', as registered within the 27 Nations of the European Medicines Agency since December 2020, nine months ago, from the Big Four's shots.​

​

​Dr. Vanden Bossche posted his warning to the World Health Organization on March 6 and subsequently delivered a keynote address at the Vaccines Summit in Ohio. This past July, two months ago, Lawrence Solomon in Consumer Policy Institute recounted the Belgian scientist’s warning: ‘Because the COVID-19 vaccines are unable to quickly kill off the COVID-19 virus, they create a breeding ground for variants, … The virus then has time to adapt and mutate—what doesn’t quickly kill it makes its offspring stronger—leading to the seemingly endless variants we’re now seeing.’

Lawrence Solomon continues. ‘The danger of this “immune escape,” said Bossche, is heightened enormously by lockdowns, which prevent the body’s innate immune system from being adequately challenged by random pathogens and other environmental agents to keep it trained and fit, akin to the deconditioning that occurs when we don’t get adequate physical exercise to keep our heart, lungs, and other muscles fit.’ (5)

​Dr. Bossche's communication to the United Nations' WHO, emblazoned with his heralding a 'PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN / Why mass vaccination amidst a pandemic creates an irrepressible monster', can be read in full here.

Dr. Luc Montagnier of France's Pasteur Institute, awarded 2008’s Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of HIV, spoke with similar condemnation and urgent concern this past April, May and August.

‘During the interview, professor Montagnier referred to the vaccine program for the coronavirus as an “unacceptable mistake.” Mass vaccinations are a “scientific error as well as a medical error,” he said. “The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.” Montagnier explained that “there are antibodies, created by the vaccine,” forcing the virus to “find another solution” or die. This is where the variants are created. It is the variants that “are a production and result from the vaccination.”

​Luc Montagnier details that the mutation and strengthening of the virus occurs owing to the phenomenon known as Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE).

‘Antibody Dependent Enhancement is a mechanism that increases the ability of a virus to enter cells and worsen disease. ADE happens when antibodies generated during an immune response recognize and bind to a pathogen … but are unable to prevent infection. Instead, these antibodies act as a “Trojan horse,” allowing the pathogen to get into cells and exacerbate the immune response.’

Professor Montagnier speaks plainly.

He's asked--"How do you view the mass vaccination program? Mass vaccination compared to treatments that work and aren’t expensive?"

Luc Montagnier answers—"It’s an enormous mistake, isn’t it? A scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants…. The new variants are a production and result from the vaccination. You see it in each country, it’s the same: the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths.

​I’m following this closely and I am doing experiments at the Institute with patients who became sick with Corona after being vaccinated. I will show you that they are creating the variants that are resistant to the vaccine." (8)

India is one huge example of ‘the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths.’ (9)

Cambodia and Mongolia also represent ‘the curve of vaccination ... followed by the curve of deaths.’ (10)

Two States in India, however, the States of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, their combined populations over 258 million, reversed a 1200% rise in COVID Cases and Deaths to an 1200% decrease in COVID Cases and Deaths.

These two States introcuded Ivermectin into Protocols for treatment … that same inexpensive Ivermectin decried and defamed by CNN, Rolling Stone, MedPage Today, the WHO, the CDC, the FDA, ... that nasty, old horse-dewormer Ivermectin that helped Lou Gossett Jr. and Joe Rogen to swift recovery from ‘the COVID.’ (11)

​

NURSES, DOCTORS, AND PATIENTS TESTIFY ABOUT TREATMENTS AND INJURIES

​Nurses and Doctors know about Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and other inexpensive treatments. They relate realities in their Intensive Care Units and Emergency Rooms. And in the United States Nurses’ voices struggle to be heard as they refuse the injections that they’ve seen injure and kill patients.

​Nurses in Minnesota held a Town Hall, hosted by Representative Eric Mortenson, on August 27. Their accounts, their pain and their pleading, bear close listening.

You'll hear about a Nurse who had both legs amputated two days after her workplace compelled her to take 'a vaccine.' Hear Nurses told NOT to report in their Hospitals the COVID patients who were 'vaccinated' against the disease. Hear this poignant voice around 44:00 into the video: "Why is nobody asking Nurses why they don't want it {a 'vaccine'] That should be a huge red flag"

Nurses in Roseville, California demand 'Freedom, Not Force' against the 'vaccine mandate' by Kaiser Permanendte, 'the country's largest integrated healthcare system.' (13)

Nurses in New Mexico and Wisconsin protest, too.

Doctors also know. Doctors in Michigan testified before Legislators last months for alternatives to the ‘vaccines.’

Dr. Christina Parks' PhD is in Cellular Biology. She spoke in support of Michigan's House Bill 4471, a Bill that 'Prohibits certain vaccinations as a condition of employment.' Dr. Parks is among the 70% of her fellow African-Americans who reject the false 'vaccines.'

Dr. Parks supported her presentation with a document of 'Resources' that include 15 footnotes and seven pages. She referred specifically to Antibody Dependent Enhancement (A.D.E.) and to the ‘Delta Variant’.

​Dr. James Neunenschwander and Dr. Avery Jackson also spoke to Michigan legislators. Dr. Neuenschwander has treated children in Ann Arbor for over 30 years. Dr. Jackson is a neurosurgeon. You can see Dr. Neunenschwander and Dr. Jackson on the Rumble channel of 'Kanekoa the Great.'

Who knows better the outcomes of 'vaccines' than those suffering from them?

The 'Vax Longhaulers' have assembled videos of victims in the United States, Canada, the UK, ... telling what they've undergone after shots from "Pfizer" or "Moderna" or "Johnson and Johnson" or "AstraZeneca". They "want to be heard." They "deserve to be heard."

MEANWHILE, THEIR GOVERNMENT PLAGUES ISRAELIS AND PFIZER PLANS PLLS TO FURTHER PLAGUE THE WORLD

One month ago, August 2021, Israel's new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, ordered a third shot for Israelis.

Coincidentally, too, as in India, Cambodia, … COVID-19 Cases in Israel spiked upward, rising 1500+%.

That is, we see that the 'vaccines' produce the 'variants' that perpetuate the 'pandemic' which kills and injures more and more thousands unto millions more people. The proof is clear as politicians' threats and diseases' graphs.

The Israeli Government's 'Czar' for COVID-19, Professor Salman Zarka, foresees a fourth shot for citizenry there soon. 'The 'coronavirus czar', Professor Salman Zarka made the statements to Kan national broadcaster:

"Given that that the virus is here and will continue to be here, we also need to prepare for a fourth injection [.…] This is our life from now on, in waves." (19)

This month, September 2021, Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO, previewed the drug-maker's ‘Phase 2/3 study’ of a two-a-day pill to accompany the 'booster' from Pfizer that the FDA approved in August. (20)

​

FIREFIGHTERS, MILITARY, AND POLICE UNITE TO REFUSE THE ‘VACCINES’

We CAN save ourselves.

The war is over if WE CHOOSE to end it.

Boycott all who would enforce medical apartheid. March with the Nurses. Stand with the good Doctors. Hail the blockading truckers across Australia and Italy. Refuse to obey orders that injure and murder.

Unite with Firefighters, Police, Military, along with medical first-responders telling their losses and/or are uniting in Los Angeles, Chicago, France, Texas, Switzerland, ... for their and their societies' freedom, health and futures.

Firefighters for Freedom in Los Angeles issued a statement. ‘Firefighters 4 Freedom’ issued a statement on its website noting “Our goal is to stop the mandated vaccinations for all City employees as well as the citizens of this great country. We want to bring education and truth to the people without being censored.”

Police in Chicago balked, too.

Websites such as TheEmpoweror noted injuries and death among ‘vaccinated’ in the U.S. Military.

Many in the Armed Forces are holding to their choices from last February.

A survey conducted in December 2020 by the Blue Star Families, a non-profit military advocacy organization, found that 53 percent of U.S. military families do not want to get the experimental COVID-19 vaccines being distributed under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).1

The survey included a total of 674 respondents representing active-duty families, of which 33 percent said that they would get a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA should it become available for free.2 Of the of 53 percent of military families who responded to the survey indicating that they would not get the vaccine, nearly three-quarters cited a distrust of the development process or timeline.3’

July 29, 2025

So we glimpse resistance to tyranny rising across the United States into Autumn 2021. The motto ‘Stop the Shots And We Stop COVID’ helped to focus understanding into a remedy eight words short. Winter-time, Canadian truckers and their spectacullary massive and moral Freedom Convoy rolled into the News coincident with Transparent Fraud called ‘Omicron’.

February of 2022, one month before I began with Subtack, the ‘Undoing of Evil’ was four Flipping the Script blog-posts away from completion over on the We Are Revolutions website.

July of 2025, we may see that the ‘issue’ of ‘Immigration’ is one like ‘Vaccination’ in 2025: a Fraud meant to divide and distract. A Fraud that places Police in Chicago and Los Angeles on side of enforcing orders as deceitful and unjust as the Mandates delivered under pretext of COVID-19. We may remember that 79% of U.S. citizens polled agree this Summer that Immigrants benefit this society and that 79%, too, agree that our Government should provide health-insurance to those ‘low-income’ citizens who can’t afford such insurance.

We may see again from our resistance and understandings in Autumn 2021 that Courage, Clarity, and Compassion can go a long way!

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

Don Paul is a co-producer of 2005's DVD "9/11 Guilt: The Proof Is in Your Hands"

and current co-director of Sticking Up For Children in Haiti and New Orleans.

12 of his posts about COVID-19 are enlisted for the Prosecution of Dr. Anthony

Fauci and Bill Gates. They can be found on donpaulwearerev.com and all 12 are linked on this site.

​

ENDNOTES AND LINKS

1.

​

2. https://thebl.com/health/top-israeli-health-official-vaccinated-people-account-for-95-of-severe-and-85-90-of-new-covid-hospitalizations.html

​

​

3. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fully-vaccinated-pfizer-more-likely-get-delta-than-natural-immunity/

​

4. https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/sweden-to-ban-travel-from-us-5-other-third-countries-from-september-6/

5. https://cpi.probeinternational.org/2021/07/05/covid-19-vaccines-could-be-spurring-variants-say-israeli-and-european-experts/

​

6. https://37b32f5a-6ed9-4d6d-b3e1-5ec648ad9ed9.filesusr.com/ugd/28d8fe_266039aeb27a4465988c37adec9cd1dc.pdf

​

7. https://planetes360.fr/pr-luc-montagnier-les-variants-viennent-des-vaccinations/

​

8. https://thenewamerican.com/french-nobel-prize-winner-warns-vaccines-facilitate-development-of-deadlier-covid-variants-urges-the-public-to-reject-jabs/

9. https://www.ur1light.com/ivermectin-saves-hundreds-thousands-lives

10. https://donpaulwearerev.com/help-the-vaccinated-fight-shots-pitfalls-victory-2021

11. https://www.ur1light.com/ivermectin-saves-hundreds-thousands-lives

12.

13, https://fox40.com/news/local-news/roseville-nurses-protest-kaisers-vaccine-mandate/

14. https://rumble.com/vls72g-phd-cellular-biologist-why-segregate-70-of-african-americans-for-a-vaccine-.html

15. https://www.house.mi.gov/MHRPublic/CommitteeDoc.aspx?uri=2021_2022_session/committee/house/standing/workforce,_trades,_and_talent/meetings/2021-08-12-1/documents/testimony/Dr.%20Christina%20Parks,%20Ph.D..pdf

16. https://rumble.com/vlu65w-dr-james-neuenschwander-vaccine-is-killing-record-number-of-people-and-does.html

17. https://rumble.com/vlu5l2-dr.-avery-jackson-neurosurgeon-says-early-treatment-works-and-vaccine-is-ki.html

18. https://www.facebook.com/watch/hashtag/realnotrare/https://www.vaxlonghaulers.com/?fbclid=IwAR3557y7bwhWskTuskS02_lQKgIDJeUUh9D-3GQ84prdrCTrAI7z_tw2cLA

SUBSTITUTING for https://www.vaxlonghaulers.com/?fbclid=IwAR3557y7bwhWskTuskS02_lQKgIDJeUUh9D-3GQ84prdrCTrAI7z_tw2cLA

19. https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/israels-virus-czar-tells-citizens-prepare-eventual-4th-shot

​

21. https://donpaulwearerev.com/help-the-vaccinated-fight-shots-pitfalls-victory-2021

22. https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/police-firefighters-in-la-form-group-to-resist-vaccine-mandates/

23. https://theempoweror.com/2021/09/03/military-members-and-vets-are-having-health-issues-after-their-covid-shots/

​

​