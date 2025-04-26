April 26, 2025

Let me quote from a Video Post of 22 days ago. Nothing, of course, has changed since then in regard to Canada’s history over the past 10 years and in particular Canada’s history and economy since August 11, when Mark Carney became a ‘key advisor’ to Justin Trudeau for ‘an ambitious recovery plan.

I wrote then.

‘How is Canada and how are Canadians so low in Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

How is Canada especially so FALLEN in Growth of its GDP over the five years of Liberal Party rule over the Fiscal Years 2018 to 2022.

Years in which Mark Carney was publicly engaged as a ‘key advisor’ to Justin Trudeau on ‘an ambitious economic recovery plan.’

The Web publication Energynow.ca reported about Carney’s role on August 11, 2020.

‘Mark Carney, the only person to run two major central banks, is helping Justin Trudeau craft next steps in a plan to pull Canada out of a deep recession sparked by the coronavirus.

Five months after stepping down as Bank of England governor, Carney has become an informal adviser on policy matters with the Canadian prime minister. Trudeau is leaning on the former Goldman Sachs banker as a sounding board for what officials are characterizing as an ambitious economic recovery plan, according to a person familiar with internal policy operations.’

Let’s look again at key facts.

Foremost is Canada’s (and Canadians’) huge wealth in ‘Natural Resources’ Value’.

We look next at Canada’s GDP in 2022 after seven years of Liberal Party rule, as drawn by the World Bank.

Canada’s GDP then of $1.7 Trillion ranks 10th among Nations, but it GDP’s growth over five years’ average ranks 133rd and its GDP growth over one year, while Carney was a ‘key advisor’, ranks 145th.

Canada’s GDP per capita somehow ranked 21st, not close to 10th, and its growth over the past year (of Mark Carney’s advice) ranked 152nd.

Even more disastrous for the Nation were the Standings in Exports and Imports and Balance of Payments. Canada the fabulously wealthy in ‘Natural Resources Value’ somehow drew more of its Gross Domestic Product from IMPORTS than from EXPORTS. And Canada ranked 183rd in its ‘Current account balance (balance of payments)’!

Mark Carney can’t hide.

The ‘only person to run two central banks’ (Bank of England and stagnation, 2013-2020, after Bank of Canada and 400,000 jobs lost during Bailout years 2008-2012) has stated who he is and where he stands explicitly this year. He responded to interviewers Alaistair Campbell and Anthony Scaramucci on the podcast The Rest Is Politics , February 15.

“People will charge me with being elitist or a globalist, to use that term, which is, well, that’s exactly, it happens to be exactly what we need."

Mark Carney often does not even try to hide the further robbery and ruination of Canada with which he’s charged.