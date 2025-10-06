Oct 6 2025

In Autumn 2025 Boycotts targeted Starbuck’s and McDonald’s for their material support of the Israel Defense Forces’ bombarding carnage against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip.

Push-back and Economic Consequences got rolling nicely from October into December 2023.

We looked deeper into connections that—a Constant Neighbor—involved Banks’ branches that were hundreds millions’ neighbors.

Well, come 2025 our Collective Consciences may be said to be effecting Starbuck’s and McDonald’s.

According to CNN on Sept 26 2025:

‘Starbucks is attempting a comeback under Niccol [Brian] after years of struggles, strategy missteps and a revolving door of CEOs.

Starbucks’ sales at stores open for at least a year have dropped for six straight quarters. Its stock has dropped roughly 9% so far this year.

Investors and analysts have a high view of Niccol, who previously revitalized Chipotle and Taco Bell. He took over at Starbucks in September 2024 and received nearly $100 million in compensation last year.

Niccol is trying to reposition Starbucks once again as a “third place” between home and work. The company had veered too much into mobile orders and it “took a lot of the soul” out of the brand, he said this year.

Under Niccol, Starbucks has brought back its tradition of baristas doodling on cups in Sharpie pens; reinstated self-serve milk and sugar stations; cut 30% of the food and drink menu; ended its open-bathroom policy for non-paying customers; and laid off 1,100 corporate employees in February.

The chain is also trying to win back customers looking to sit down for a cup of coffee by renovating 1,000 stores — 10% of its company-owned US locations — with chairs, couches, tables and power outlets over the next year. Starbucks aims to make changes to all of its US stores within the next three years.’

We may look back on Starbuck’s denials in December 2023 … as unavailing.

Over in McDonald’s global marketplace, sales also are markedly down, coincident with public revulsion at the IDF’s increasing ambushes and massacres of Palestinian civilians.

The Independent U.K noted:

‘McDonald’s has reported its biggest sales drop since the pandemic as customers in the U.S. are concerned about the economy and are pulling back on spending.

The fast food chain’s U.S. sales shrank 3.6 percent, the worst drop since the second quarter of 2020, as the company acknowledged customers are “grappling with uncertainty.”

“McDonald’s has a 70-year legacy of innovation, leadership, and proven agility, all of which give us confidence in our ability to navigate even the toughest of market conditions and gain market share,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement.’

McDonald’s has never shed the shame of its feeding IDF while Palestinian mothers and children were killed and starved in the ‘campaign’ of ‘annihilation’ that began in October 2023.

So, to all of you—many millions, I suppose, and never seen in CNN and BBC and Independent coverage of Economic Consequences—who saw the coiffed WEF Vultures of October 2023 in their truly macabre Mission of ‘solidarity’ with mass murder and theft of the already bereft—CONGRATULATONS and ONWARD!