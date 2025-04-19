Ed Eyestone coaching Olympians Kenneth Rooks, Conner Mantz and Clayton Young on a snowy day in Provo, Utah, April 2025.

April 19. 2025

This morning I sent a Facebook message to Ed Eyestone, the phenomenally successful Coach who heads Men’s programs for Cross-Country and Track & Field at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. BYU’s Men’s and Women’s Teams both Won their respective Championships in the NCAA Division 1 Meeting this past November. The BYU women are coached by Diljeet Taylor.

Earlier in 2024 Ed was with five Olympian Track & Field athletes in Paris.

In Paris Kenneth Rooks finished 2nd in the Men’s 3000 Meters Steeplechase and Conner Mantz and Clayton Young were 8th and 9th in the Men’s Marathon.

Dear ED,

I just read DOUG ROBINSON'S extensive Deseret News piece on CONNER (and the almost unmentioned CLAYTON).

Your summary of the Course is right-on, as related throught the Deseret News Doug Robinson.

‘In Boston, he will face a course that is difficult even by marathon standards. Ed Eyestone, the former two-time Olympic marathoner who coaches Mantz, says, “I would’ve said that Boston was the most difficult until Paris (last summer’s Olympic course). But other than the Olympics, Boston is the toughest.”

Coach Ed Eyestone instructs Conner Mantz at BYU’s track in Provo on Thursday, April 10, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Let Eyestone explain: “For one thing, there is no rabbit — there’s no pacing. So you have to make decisions on the fly (about when to attack, when to ease off, whether to go with a breakaway, etc.). And the course is technical.

“The first six miles are downhill, most of it dramatically downhill, and you don’t want people to get away from you. It works on your quads. Then there’s a changeup and you run up the hills. There are a series of four hills from 16-21, then there are still five miles of a slight downhill.”

In January, Mantz and his training partner — fellow Olympian Clayton Young — flew to Boston to train on the course over a three-day period. Mantz did the same thing before the 2023 race;

Just three things to add, Ed.

1--Boston is a 10-mile race. It begins with the climb into the set of hills that make up Heartbreak.

2--Every stage of uphill and downhill over those concluding 10 miles is a stretch for tactically PUSHING--for delivering calculated surges that can build to win the race.

3--This Marathon has often been won in its last mile; that is, keep PUSHING as if the next mile could bring victory.

I love how your athletes compete!

DON

One very strong example of patience and perverance in the Boston Marathon is John Campbell of New Zealand in 1990. John was then 41. Another is Gelindo Bordin in the same race. The field of invited athletes took off through 10-K in lead-pack split of 28:48. Ibrahim Hussein of Kenya and Juma Ikanga of Tanzania, 1st and 2nd in both the preceding years, were shoulder-to-shoulder. 1988 Olympic champion Gelindo Bordin tracked them from as far back as 200 meters. On the set of uphills Bordin overtook Ikanga (Hussein had to step off the course when his racing-flats shredded.) Gelindo won in 2:08:19, as Juma struggled to 2:09:52, Rolando Vera of Ecuador placed 3rd in 2:10:46, and John passed his friend from Down Under Rob de Castella for 4th in a new Masters World Record of 2:11:04.

John Campbell in the 1991 City of Los Angeles Marathon.

John and others urged an even pace and conserving of strength in pre-race interviews before Boston 1990. They spoke with Frederick Waterman of UPI.

‘BOSTON -- If runners at the Boston Marathon lack restraint or knowledge, they will certainly receive a lesson in pain, say the top entrants in Monday's race.

'If you don't respect the course, it's deadly,' John Campbell said Saturday.

'You've got to keep your head about you and not go out too fast in the first three or four miles.'

Campbell, from New Zealand, finished sixth in the marathon two years ago.

'If you go too fast on the downhills, you'll feel fast and feel invincible,' said Kim Jones, who was third last year. 'But then at the hills your quads (quadriceps) give out.'

The 26.2-mile course starts in Hopkinton at an elevation of 490 feet and immediately proceeds downhill. The stretch of hills between 16 and 22 miles hits the runners as fatigue is setting in.

'If you don't respect this course, you can get in trouble,' said 1988 Olympic marathon gold medalist Gelindo Borin. 'When you get to the hills, you must be there with some energy.'

Tanzania's Juma Ikangaa is the heavy favorite and top-ranked male runner. He was the runnerup in both the 1988 and 1989 Boston Marathons.

'The last five miles is the critical part,' Ikangaa said. 'Last year I started to get fatigued because of not distributing my strength evenly over the course. I must be very careful.'

We look forward to a Marathon that surely promises to be another great one, two days on from now.