'Bosqué de Poetas en Isla Margarita'

Sept 26 2025

For eight days, Saturday June 27th to Sunday July 5th, 2009, I was the Poet from Estados Unidos in the 6th annual Festiva Mundial de Poesia in Venezuela.

Of course I’ve been thinking often of Venezuela and meetings and people there over the past three weeks, as the Trump Ad 2.0 has attacked four boats and killed 17 Venezuelans as ostensible drug-traffickers between September 2nd and the 19th.

Below records one stop in my week with the Festiva de Poesia in Venezuela. One long-time friend in the U.S. said that Poetry really matters for cultures and people in Latin America. She’s right.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bosqué de Poetas de Isla Margarita Tropical dusk softens In sultry gradations, July 2009, and the Moon rising over Isla Margarita Is huge and pumpkin-pink As a circus’s fiery crocus splashed on canvas. Natives of the Isla Stroll round a pond That the Bolivarian Revolucion Has crafted over the past year. They pause to read Whose name is assigned Beside seedling trees. They pause to enjoy Celebration Of generations present And generations before Colombus— This placid, shimmering, fragrant Memorial to perseverance. Iris Tocuyo, Cultural Minister Venezuela’s Nueva Esparta Estado, Introduces the poet from Chile In this year’s 6th Festival Mundial de Poesia, Eduardo Embry, exiled During decades of the Pinochet regime That followed murder of Salvador Allende on 9/11/1973, and me. I perform the mid-1990s song “Many Fine Years Of Bombing”, Our Wednesday after another Golpe (Coup) in Honduras Has displaced the elected President, Manuel Zelaya. The Coup’s advisors from the Obama Administration, the Clinton family, and Goldman Sachs. This year’s criminals beside the Heavenly and eternal Bosqué. Sept 26 2025 First. July 2009

IRIS TOCUYO