'Bosqué de Poetas en Isla Margarita'

Sept 26 2025
For eight days, Saturday June 27th to Sunday July 5th, 2009, I was the Poet from Estados Unidos in the 6th annual Festiva Mundial de Poesia in Venezuela.
Of course I’ve been thinking often of Venezuela and meetings and people there over the past three weeks, as the Trump Ad 2.0 has attacked four boats and killed 17 Venezuelans as ostensible drug-traffickers between September 2nd and the 19th.
Below records one stop in my week with the Festiva de Poesia in Venezuela. One long-time friend in the U.S. said that Poetry really matters for cultures and people in Latin America. She’s right.
Bosqué de Poetas de Isla Margarita
Tropical dusk softens
In sultry gradations,
July 2009, and the
Moon rising over Isla Margarita
Is huge and pumpkin-pink
As a circus’s fiery crocus splashed on canvas.
Natives of the Isla
Stroll round a pond
That the Bolivarian Revolucion
Has crafted over the past year.
They pause to read
Whose name is assigned
Beside seedling trees.
They pause to enjoy
Celebration
Of generations present
And generations before Colombus—
This placid, shimmering, fragrant
Memorial to perseverance.
Iris Tocuyo,
Cultural Minister
Venezuela’s Nueva Esparta Estado,
Introduces the poet from Chile
In this year’s 6th Festival Mundial de Poesia,
Eduardo Embry, exiled
During decades of the Pinochet regime
That followed murder of
Salvador Allende on 9/11/1973, and me.
I perform the mid-1990s song
“Many Fine Years Of Bombing”,
Our Wednesday after another
Golpe (Coup) in Honduras
Has displaced the elected President, Manuel Zelaya.
The Coup’s advisors from the Obama
Administration, the Clinton family, and Goldman Sachs.
This year’s criminals beside the
Heavenly and eternal Bosqué.
First. July 2009
IRIS TOCUYO