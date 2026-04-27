April 27, 2026

Inside one Day after last Saturday night’s Widely Reported Lone Gunman ‘Attack’ stopped the White House Correspondents Dinner and caused President Donald Trump, Vice-President J.D. Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and F.B.I. Director Kash Patel to flee the Dais of one Ballroom in the Washington Hilton (some fleeing under Secret Service shepherds faster than others), DOUBTS about the Attack’s credibility HEADLINE multiple YouTube Channels that have combined among them millions of Viewers.

Pondering Politcs with JESSIAH.

The Rational National with DAVID DOER.

The Meidas Touch with BEN MEIDAS.

The very prompt and insight-laden CNN IRAN LEGO Channel on YouTube jumped into a Rap response that contained far more cogent information than that from … CNN.

Among the realities cited by the thousands DOUBTERS’ Comments are.

1. The advance of this Saturday Night’s alleged Lone Gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, age 31, an African-American computer-scientist from Los Angeles’ suburb Torrance, California, was stopped in the HILTON’S LOBBY by Police and Secret Service Agents. The scientist is said to have attempted his attack on the President by “charging straight at Security” outside the Ballroom.

2. Trump Ad 2.0 Executives remained chatty in their Dais seats for several seconds after gunshots are heard in footage inside the Ballroom,

3. ‘Correspondents’ and their companions at dozens of Tables before the Dais likewise continue to eat and talk without alarm after gunshots are heard.

4. The ‘Attack’ serves to exclude from Networks’ Lead News the Trump Ad 2.0’s failures and fumbling with its War on Iran and continued closue of the Straits of Hormuz to any Oil-Tankers not permitted through Millions-Dollar payments to Iran, as well as its 15-months-long failure to release three million outstanding Files concerning the Networks of Jeffrey Epstein.

5. The ‘Attack’ serves to highlight the Trump Ad 2.0’s ‘need’ for its proposed National Mall and Golden Ballroom, funded by Amazon-and-Google—and—Microsoft—and—NVDIA—and—Palantir and of course sure to profit these Big Tech Monopolies and Data-Miners and 24/7 Surveillers through their Contracts in DJT’s ‘AI Action Plan.’

Thanks to EMMA SULLIVAN and Open Secrets last January.

From Open Secrets:

‘Several of these ballroom donors — including Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia and Palantir — are major tech companies that stand to benefit from the AI Action Plan, and some were involved in shaping the plan itself: In February 2025, the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy solicited input from industry and academia, with Alphabet, Microsoft and Palantir among those submitting recommendations before the March 15 deadline.’

DJT, in fact, put the Need for his Ballroom front-and-center of his address to the Press that night of the Lone Gunman’s ‘Attack’.

A Gallery of ‘Influencers’ endorsed the President.

What About That ‘Attempted Assassination’ Back in Butler, Pennsylvania?

YouTube Channels and Comments also point to ‘MAGA fracturing’ thought Doubts about Realities of the July 13, 2024 ‘Attempted Assassination’ of DJT the Candidate at a moderately attended Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This Substack was happy two years ago to present how Obvious was the Fraudulence of that ‘Attempted Assassination.’

July 21, 2024, “Stands the Human Being’ pointed also to Who and What would benefitf from Trump the Candidate becoming President 2.0—Markets for ‘A.I., mRNA, and More War’.

July 23 and August 1, 2024, two years ago, I chronicled how CNN and the New York Times had abetted the Fraud of the “Attempted Assassination’ by adding a splotch of Red (‘blood’) to DJT’s right hand.

“Stands the Human Being’ drew on Footage and Stills examined by other researchers—Tim Truth on Bitchute, Rima Laibow and the then Sage Hana on Substack. Dr. Laibow was particularly graphic.

What could be plainer than the thin streaks of fake ‘Blood’ painted on DJT’s cheek? What could be more MISSING than ‘blood’ on his right hand … before Big Media added their splotching to the Official Story?

One year later, June of 2025, ChatGPT Pro confirmed that the supposed 5.56 mm Round from the AR-15 assault-rifle assumed to have been fired at Donald Trump by 20-year-old Lone Gunman Thomas Crooks in Butler, PA … COULD NOT have done so little damage to the Candidate’s right ear.

ChatGPT Pro found that the Candidates wound was like ‘theatrical make-up, quickly applied.’

Details behind the A.I. Tool’s judgment are multi-fold.

Trump’s post-shot appearance and behavior look like Acting.

We, the People’s, Reponses to this ‘Shooting’ (‘Staged’, “STAGED!!!!’, ‘Fake’, ‘They lie about EVERYTHING!!!’) are most HEARTENING

One week prior to last Saturday, WIRED magazine published a feature about ‘the Butler, Pennsylvania shooting’ whose heading read: ‘MAGA Is Increasingly Convinced the Trump Assassination Attempt Was Staged’.

The thousands of Comments and Likes on Facebook that followed this Wired piece speak, too, to our Mass Recognitions.

Likewise, leading Comments to ‘Pondering Politics’ videos.

Comments to the ‘So Damned Silly: The WHCD Shooting Was Ridiculous’ are comparably emphatic and also refer to the ‘Epsein Files’, the ‘damn ballroom’ and ‘the War on Iran’.

You may find most amusing and satisfying one Comment in response to the pertinent CNN Iran Lego Video’. That is. ‘The awkward moment when the Lego version is more convincing than the actual attack.’

CONGRATULATIONS, you-all out there!

April 27 2027, the world’s Doubting Public may, I think, look round with gladness at our seeming BILLIONS of intrinsic Conspiracy Analysts and Non-Believers in Official Stories,

What we’ve yet do is dismantle and replace the Frauds of Big Media, Big Finance, and Big Tech with structures and means that we, the billions united by our perceptions and desires, can build and extend in ONE MONTH and control.

RELATED