Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

'Beyond Rimbaud's Key of Charity Aboard the Caracas Metro'

A poem as written in 2009 and as printed in 2015's books of Pomes and Prose and Songs, Animals Are Always Making Music.
Don Paul's avatar
Don Paul
Jan 08, 2026

Jan 8 2026

This one again tries to catch the magical alivesness—an alternative world of awareness about one another—that often arose for me in Venezuela during four visits between 2006 and 2009.

Beyond Rimbaud's Ideal Aboard the Caracas Metro

Jammed among pole-holding riders 
With shoulders to noses
Aboard one train
Of Caracas' rush-hour Metro,
You still can see:
Infants pounding in their realms,
The frail and shrunken whose gazes lift 
Through will that refuses to surrender, 
Stories of archers and bulls and battles 
That shine through stars.

You still feel here:
Every person, every instant,
Is forever available,
As much as we're open to them.
Beyond Rimbaud's ideal,
Sympathy is the key.
Feel with others and let them feel from you.
It's so simple / You've known it all along,
Bob Dylan sang..
'We may be in sympathy with all living,' Thomas Mann 
Wrote at age eighty in praising Schiller.
'It is a great new doctrine,' D. H. Lawrence wrote. 
Feel with others and let them feel from you,
Who knows it, feels it, and it's here for you.
En todos el mundo simpatico.

First: November 12, 2009, 
remembering the 2008 Feria del Libro y 
the 2009 Festival Mindial de Poesia en Venezuela

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture