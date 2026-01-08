'Beyond Rimbaud's Key of Charity Aboard the Caracas Metro'

Jan 8 2026
This one again tries to catch the magical alivesness—an alternative world of awareness about one another—that often arose for me in Venezuela during four visits between 2006 and 2009.
Beyond Rimbaud's Ideal Aboard the Caracas Metro
Jammed among pole-holding riders
With shoulders to noses
Aboard one train
Of Caracas' rush-hour Metro,
You still can see:
Infants pounding in their realms,
The frail and shrunken whose gazes lift
Through will that refuses to surrender,
Stories of archers and bulls and battles
That shine through stars.
You still feel here:
Every person, every instant,
Is forever available,
As much as we're open to them.
Beyond Rimbaud's ideal,
Sympathy is the key.
Feel with others and let them feel from you.
It's so simple / You've known it all along,
Bob Dylan sang..
'We may be in sympathy with all living,' Thomas Mann
Wrote at age eighty in praising Schiller.
'It is a great new doctrine,' D. H. Lawrence wrote.
Feel with others and let them feel from you,
Who knows it, feels it, and it's here for you.
En todos el mundo simpatico.
First: November 12, 2009,
remembering the 2008 Feria del Libro y
the 2009 Festival Mindial de Poesia en Venezuela