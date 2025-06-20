June 20, 2025

Thank you all for communications! Another update Day, regarding the Israel Defense Forces War on Iran, is in progress, but I want to offer at once several excerpts from my 2005 book To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “ , as that book of ‘less than 60 succinct pages’ was reprinted in 2008’s The World Is Turning: ‘ ‘9/11’ ‘, the Movement for Justice, and Reclaiming America for the World.

We may see from this first excerpt, drawing from pages 199 in The World Is Turning (The WIT, say) to 202, that the thievery and overreaches intrinsic to private Central Banks, such as the United States’ enduring Federal Reserve System, must endlessly resort to seizing more territories and resources to feed their built-in appetites and inevitable, irrational excesses. That is, the Ruling Few of Supranational Financiers must keep on taking us into completely avoidable, anti-human, and destructive Wars … till we abandon their Systems and Banks … and stand together everywhere … as I hope millions unto billions will stand with Iran in the next days and weeks … that we may have the truly global civilization that We Masses deserve … if we act for such.

We begin our dip today with warships that served financiers’ British and French Empires blockading U.S. harbors in support of the Confederacy during that Civil War which cost more than 600,000 lives.

‘ … At this same time in 1863 English and French warships blockaded Northern harbors in support of the Confederacy.

When confronted with the National Bank Act and private bankers' demands for 28% interest on lending to the Northern States, President Abraham Lincoln remarked: 'I have two great enemies, the Southern Army in front of me and the financial institutions in the rear. Of the two, the one in my rear is my greatest foe.' (32)

Lincoln resisted bankers' control by his issuance of $450 million in U. S. Constitutional Notes, currency printed by the U. S. Government itself, free of interest-bearing charges and known by the public as "greenbacks."

Lincoln's interest-free "greenbacks" moved the London Times to worry: 'If this mischievous financial policy, which has its origin in the North American Republic, shall become endurated down to a fixture, then that Government will furnish its own money without cost. It will pay off its debts and be without debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on its commerce. It will become prosperous without precedent in the history of the world... That government must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe.' (33)

The U. S. Civil War killed 365,00 of the North, 258,000 of the South, the great majority of them soldiers, very few of them bankers before this War.

The printing of "greenbacks" was destroyed soon after Lincoln's assassination. this President killed by a secret-society conspiracy (the Knights of the Golden Circle, a Masonic offshoot), a conspiracy for which four participants other than John Wilkes Booth were convicted and hung. (34)

International banks had to wait 48 more years before they could realize another entity (the Federal Reserve System) that issued U. S. Dollars under private ownership.

During the intervening span (1863--1913) Rothschilds and their Warburg in-laws used new and plentifully funded agents and/or debtors (Jacob Schiff, John D. Rockefeller, William Harriman, the Dillon ((formely Lapowski)) family) and Corporations (the Kuhn, Loeb investment-bank of New York City; Standard Oil: U. S. Steel; the Northern Pacific and Southern Pacific Railroads) to control and fleece emergent U. S. industries and territories.

They also profited from thefts that went with Reconstruction.

They also promoted Jim Crow laws, the Ku Klux Klan and racist eugenics.

They also induced the Panics of 1873, 1893-94 and 1907 both to profit themselves and to compel re-institution of a central, 'money- lending bank for the United States that they and their allies and agents would own.

'Because of his links with the Peabody firm, Morgan [John P. Morgan, son of Junius] had intimate and highly useful connections with the London financial world, and during the 1870s he was thereby able to provide the rapidly growing industrial corporations of the United States with much-needed capital from British bankers', The New Encyclopedia Britannica relates in Jim Marrs' excellent Rule by Secrecy. And by the middle 1890s: 'Through a system of interlocking memberships on the boards of companies he had reorganized or influenced, Morgan and his banking house achieved a top-heavy control over some of the nation's leading corporations and financial institutions.' (35).

Again, then was as now.

A memo circulated among the American Bankers Association in 1891 is clear-cut as to one plot's traps and aims. "On Sept. 1st, 1894, we will not renew our loans under any consideration', this memo says. 'On Sept. 1st we will demand our money. We will foreclose and become mortgagees in possession. We can take two-thirds of the farms west of the Mississippi, and thousands of them east of the Mississippi as well, at our own price...Then the famers will become tenants as in England...' (36)

(Auld Crow: Pirates, Sid! Damned pirates behind desks!

Sid the Elephant: They rode me. They fed me. They put tassels on my tail--oh, Mr. Crow, I'm shaking now--yes, I am! I am Sid the Elephant and I know the work I have done and my family has done!)

The most famous J. P. Morgan was known as " 'the Corsair' ", one who concentrated wealth and power within his U. S. conquests, one who 'knew how to make governments as well as small capitalists and armies of rebellious laborers bend to his will' (Matthew Josephson, The Robber Barons, 1934). He made competing firms merge into single Corporations (General Electric, U. S. Steel, International Harvester).

And yet the gold this " 'Corsair' " lent to the U. S. Government in 1893 came from Rothschilds of Europe (37) and at his death in 1913 only 19% of his estate of $68 million was found to be owned by his family. (38)

In December of 1913 Senator Nelson Aldrich of Rhode Island, son-in-law of John D. Rockefeller, John D. Rockefeller another Rothschild debtor via the National City Bank of Cleveland (39), sponsored the Bill that created the Federal Reserve System. Henceforth the Federal Reserve Bank of New York--owned

principally by Banks controlled by the Rothschild-funded Rockefeller and Morgan families and their partners--determined the money-supply and set the interest-rates for the United States. (40) Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, father of the aviator, declared: 'The Federal Reserve Act establishes the most giantic trust on earth ... The worst legislative crime of the ages is perpetrated by this banking and currency bill,' (41)

How is the Federal Reserve System unjust and dangerous for U. S. society? Why is it an insane burden for We Masses to bear?

Through its lead Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the "Fed" may print more than $20 million in U. S. currency at cost to itself of little more than $20. Further, through a marvelous invention that's termed 'fractional reserve banking', the Fed's network of private Banks may then value this nice profit of $20- million-from- $20 at seven and one-half times $20 million, or $150 million, in capital for loans.

Those who borrow from this sheer fabrication of capital-- borrowers such as home-buyers, shop-keepers, and the U. S., British, French, German, et cetera Governments--are then charged usurious interest-rates by private Banks.

In 1997 the 19.752.655 total shares of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York were owned 32.35% by the Rockefeller-controlled Chase Bank and 20.51% by the Morgan-controlled Citibank, according to Eric Samuelson's article 'Central Banking and the Private Control of Money' (42)

How much has the United States' debt grown since "the Fed" began to be the nations' lender?

Sheldon Emry's very useful 'Billions for Bankers--Debts for the People' offers a summary. In 1910 the U. S. Federal debt was $1 billion, or $12.40 per citizen. In 1920, following involvement in a World War that financiers orchestrated, the nation's debt was $24 billion, or $228 per person, 'By 1960', Emry writes, 'the U. S. Federal debt was $284 billion, or $1,575 per citizen, and state and local debts were mushrooming.' (43)

Now, early in our year 2005, the U. S. Federal debt is $7.5 trillion, individual consumers' debt is about $10 trillion, and the total debt mounted on this nation is the barely imaginable sum of $37 trillion, four times the U. S.'s annual gross domestic product. (44)

Jim Hoffman's and my Waking Up ... supposes that such debt is setting up the U. S. public for 'Big Falls'--for a 'Crash' and 'Depression' that will exceed 1929's. The resulting ruin would let bankers again buy property for pennies on the (greatly devalued) U. S. dollar and consolidate material wealth as never before.

Based on many precedents, such a financiers-manufactured disaster will likely be accompanied by another " 'Attack on America' " to deceive the public from the economy-based disaster's real causes. And the deceiving act of terror will likely be blamed on the next target in our criminal Corporate Government's " 'War on Terror' "; Iran appears to be a prime target now.’