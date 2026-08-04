Beginning an Audio-Book of Highlights from The World Is Turning: " '9/11' ", the Movement for Justice, and Reclaiming America for the World

Aug 4 2026

First, all you good and wonderful people out there in the Digital Ether, THANKS VERY MUCH for the responses to recent Posts on this “Stands the Human Being’ Substack. I’m so gratified that readings/performances of Poems draw many Views and even Downloads. The Posts excerpting performance by Richard Howell (Saxophone), Myron Cohen (Percussion) and John Baker (Keyboard) and me of my review of Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s 2004 book Americus 1 has 100s of Views on Substack and Facebook. The two excerpts also received 29 Downloads. Over the past five days my Poem, ‘Pains that Old Bonespurs MUST Not Feel’, about Donald Trump as a President most representative of Lacking Empathy and about a Logger and a Roughneck driven toward Desperation and even Madness by their fighting in the Vietnam War, has drawn over 900 Facebook Views. Most surprising—and enlightening and encouraging to me—the 17-minutes-plus video review of “The Odyseey” 2026 has 18 Downloads on Substack.

People ‘out there’—likely including more than a few of you—reward the video and audio work by choosing to add the Posts to their personal Digital Libraries…. It all makes me feel glad and hopeful.

Now, today, I’m beginning something new. An Audio-Book of Highlights from my The World Is Turning: “ ‘9/11’ “, the Movement for Justice, and Reclaiming America for the World seems apt and useful for early August 2026. The World Is Turning, or WIT, combines two books of mine begat by 9/11/01 and adds considerable material, such as Interviews and Reviews, from 2003 and then 2005 into 2008. The 25th anniversary of the Attacks on Septemeber 11, 2001 will compel attention toward Crimes of that day.

Those Crimes remain the most consequential of our 21st Century.

Without “ ‘9/11’ “, no ‘War on Terror’.

No ‘War on Terror’, no ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ and no rush to Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. No millions of civilians killed in both Nations and no thousands of U.S. Service-Persons killed or damaged in both place.

Without “ ‘9/11’ “, no PATRIOT Act, no Bill and Department for Homeland Security, no ‘Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act’ of 2004, no Military Commissions Act of 2006, no Homeland Security Presidential Directive of 2007, … no National Defense Authorization Act of 2011 for the Fiscal Year 2012….

Without “ ‘9/11’ “, no precedent for the false narratives, provoked hysterics, and new repressions that accompanied “ ‘COVID-19’ “.

I’ll begin today with the second Column in my series for the San Francisco Bay View newspaper (‘National Black Newspaper of the Year’) in Autumn 2001. That series came to be titled ‘What A Plot’ when it was compiled into my 2002 book, “ ‘9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State.

This second Column related to “ ‘9/11’ “ came out in the Bay View on September 19, 2001. Its style is especially addressed to young Black people of the San Francisco Bay Area; the Bay View in 2001 delivered 25,000 physical copies of its weekly edition to neighborhoods such as Hunter’s Point, the Fillmore, Visitacion Valley, West Oakland, East Oakland, Richmond, … And the 9/19/2001 Column is particularly inspired by a Talk and ‘Mindfulness Bell’ Ceremony that Vietnamese monk and radical Thich Nhat Han gave at the Berkeley Community Center on the preceding Thursday, September 13. (BIG THANKS forever to good friend Whitney Stephenson of my Running Club at that time, the Excelsior R. C., for bringing me to this event.)

Before the Column, however, I think that re-printing the passage that opens both ‘What A Plot!’ and the book-of-two-books-plus, The World Is Turning: […], may be something fundamental for this Audio-Book of Highlights to build on.

These columns--like this book--trace the evolution of my understanding of how the world works.

On September 11, 2001 I believed that Muslim hijackers must have carried out the attacks of that day in the United States, as I believed that they had obvious reasons for retaliation against this nation and the faith to suicide themselves, Such was the basis for my first San Francisco Bay View column on the attacks.

The next day, 9/12/01, I saw the then 34-minutes-long gap in the timeline between the second hit to a Twin Tower and the hit to the Pentagon. This gap (Why was American Airlines 77 not intercepted?) caused my doubts about our Government’s and mass media’s portrayal of the day’s events to leap upward. I began to pursue alternative explanations.

The Bay View columns document a day-by-day gathering and gleaning. They’re reprinted because their information might still be valuable and their findings might still register with others who are pursuing truth about “ ‘9/11’ “.

Since concluding them, however, I’ve come to see that forces less obvious than Nations or a greedy hunger for pipelines and oil direct modern history. I’ve come to see that a much larger plot, a plot that goes back more than two centuries, a plot whose consistent aims are orchestrated from generation to generation by financiers and their central Banks, a plot relying on acts of terror to provoke wars which maximally advance financiers’ profits and control, is most responsible for events whose implausibility and interrelationships (handfuls of vastly outnumbered terrorists command airliners with box-cutters, the U. S. Military fails to intercept hijacked airliners over more than an hour, skyscrapers collapse into their footprints at nearly free-fall speed, and the Western world’s mass-media is as one in failing to ask enormously obvious questions) are otherwise difficult to explain.