July 0f 2025, Macron of France, Ishiba of Japan, and Starmer of the U.K carried the Approval Ratings above, according to so Establishment a source as Statista.

Yesterday USA Today gave this summary of Donald Trump’s public standing.

‘Twice as many Americans say they strongly disapprove of President Donald Trump's second term than those who strongly approve, according to a new poll.

In a survey from YouGov and The Economist, conducted Aug. 15-18, two-thirds of respondents said they have strong feelings about Trump — and, increasingly, most of them are negative. The poll found 47% said they strongly disapprove of the second-term president, compared to 23% who say they strongly approve.’

When all Hype fails, we know, Global Leaders resort to False-Flag attacks to boost their popularity and advance their Masters’ Agenda, whatever else may happen.

August 25, 2025

How do the past two Weeks look to you?

With these two Weeks’ Meetings between Trump and Putin and administrative lieutenants of these Heads-of-States’ in Alaska.

Followed by the singular gathering, the next Monday, August 18, 2025, of Heads of State from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, and Italy and chief executives of the European Union and N.A.T.O. with Donald Trump and the Ukraine’s President, Volodymir Zelensky.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union’s Commission; Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom; Cai-Goran Alexander Stubb of Finland; Volodymyr Zelensky of the Ukraine; Donald John Trump; Emmanuel Macron of France, Giorgia Meloni of Italy; Friedrich Merz of Germany; and Mark Rutte, Secretary General of N.A.T.O. (the North Amercan Treaty Alliance) since October 2024 after being Prime Minister of the Netherlands 2010—2023.

Macron, Starmer (and Palantir Technologies ), Merz, and the WEF

What UNITES these Heads-of-State and Chief Executives? One, they’re all joined by favors from and to the World Economic Forum. Two, each of the Elected Officials except Meloni of Italy and Stubb of Finland carries Disapproval Ratings below 40% among the Citizens of their Nations.

Emmanuel Macron, former Investment-Banker for Rothschild & Co, is a WEF Young Global Leader of 2016. One year later, heading a new En Marche ‘centrist and pro-European’ Party, he won France’s Presidency with 66% of the Vote. In 2022 he won again, with 58.55% against 41.35% for the National Front’s Marine Le Pen … but a mere 38.52% of eligible French voters participated. In June 2024, following four years of failed ‘COVID-19’ Lockdowns and mRNA ‘Vaccines’, succeeded by confrontations with farmers across France, Macron lost big, twice, with his Public. His ‘centrist’ grouping attracted a meager 14.6% of votes in elections to the European Union’s Parliament and then, on June 30, an unprecedented low of 20.04% ‘of the votes nationwide … the worst electoral performance for a governing coalition in a general election since the start of the modern French Republic in 1870.[306;], according to wikipedia.

Macron meets with Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, one of 100 WEF Strategic Partners, in 2019, after the President cut Taxes for billionaires and sought to raise France’s retirement-age frm 62 to 64.

Macron has sunk even further in 2025.

Macron began the year with 18% ‘Approve and a very remarkable 75% ‘Disapprove’. He was even less liked than his fellow WEF Leader Justin Trudeau of Canada (22% Approve and 71% Disapprove last January, before the Liberal figure passed his baton to WEF staple and former WEF Trustee Mark Carney). Macron’s Disapproval Rating of 75% in France was 14% more than Keir Starmer bore in the U. K.

Starmer of the Labour Party became Prime Minister in June 2024. He’s since lost much luster among the U.K.’s patient and friendly, wish-for-the-best people, falling from 44% in ‘favourable’ opinion to 24% and rising to a solidly substantial of 68% ‘unfavourable’.

Folks in the U.K may object to Starmer’s currying favor at the WEF’s Annual Meeting in Davos, far back as January 2024, and his enlisting Palantir Technologies to even more invade the Kingdom with data-mining and surveillance for ‘National Health’.

Please CLICK and CLICK and CLICK on the three Image-Links below as to Palantir and Labour and the National Heatlth Service. The articles give Fine Access as how Techno-Fascism wants to work … against us … in 2025!

‘Palantir / The World’s Most Evil Company’

Keir Starmer is guided by Alex Karp of the U.S.-based, multinational Palantir Technologies— one more of the WEF’s 100 Strategic Partners— at the National Institutes of Health in May 2025.

Spy-Tech Firm!

If you like women and children … Even Palestinian women and children! ‘No Palantir in the NHS—Campaign Toolkit’!

Friedrich Merz of Germany is another Swift Sinker among his Public this year. Merz was optimistic at the WEF’s Davos in January 2025.

However—

Donald John Trump and Zelensky

As for the two most featured actors at the White House on August 18 and further days of the these past two Weeks, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, they too have increased their Public’s distrust of them.

Zelensky was like Macron a young President—41 when he assumed Office in May 2019. His supporters included Israeli/Ukrainian oligarchs such as Ihor Kolomoyskyi and the overtly NAZI-inspired Azov Brigade.

He and partners in his TV-show-and-entertainment company, Kvartel 95, evidently moved at least $41 million into offshore accounts in the British Virgin Islands, Belize and Cyprus and definitely bought three prestigious residences in London, England.

In 2023 journalist Seymour Hersh quoted unnamed sources in the U..S. Central Intelligence Agency as estimating $400 million embezzled by Zelensky and friends through huge flows of diesel-fuel … purchased from Russia … to sustain Ukraine’s military against Russia’s military.

By 2025 Ukrainians have tired of the War.

Newsweek writes on August 13, 2025: ‘Three and a half years into the war, Gallup found that 69 percent of Ukrainians backed a negotiated end to the war as soon as possible.

Vigers told Newsweek the shift in public opinion has been significant, and that this was a 17-percentage-point increase since 2024, when 52 percent favored negotiated peace.

In 2022, only 22 percent of Ukrainians favored a negotiated end to the war, and 73 percent favored Ukraine fighting until victory.

This dwindling of support for continued fighting was seen across all age groups, regions and demographics, although most doubt that the fighting will end soon.’

In June 2024, the Kyiv Independent, an publication begun in November 2021, three months before Russia’s preclusive invasion, polled the Public. Results told that corruption of democracy worsened under Zelensky.

‘Around 43% of Ukrainians think that the state of democracy worsened during the five-year tenure of President Volodymyr Zelensky, with 11% linking it to circumstances of wartime and 28% blaming the authorities, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on June 4.’

Donald Trump reached new lows in Polls across the United States this month.

USA Today published this morning, August 14, 2025.

‘Twice as many Americans say they strongly disapprove of President Donald Trump's second term than those who strongly approve, according to a new poll.

In a survey from YouGov and The Economist, conducted Aug. 15-18, two-thirds of respondents said they have strong feelings about Trump — and, increasingly, most of them are negative. The poll found 47% said they strongly disapprove of the second-term president, compared to 23% who say they strongly approve.’

Those of us who remember how useful “ ‘9/11’ “ was for advancing Bankster-Masters’ Agenda—and there are hundreds millions, if not billions, of us now who so remember “ ‘9/11’ “, I think—may expect a similar False-Flag Attack from the Trump Train as that Train is shaken on its Tracks.

We’ll be ready.

RELATED