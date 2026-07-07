"Aow, Like A Hammer Blown" With JOHN BAKER, INDIA COOKE, GEORGE CREMASCHI, DHYANI DHARMA, STEVE FUNDY, MIKE SIMMS, and guests WILLIE LONEWOLF and BOBBY CASTILLO

July 7 2026

The Suspect Many band here is:

JOHN BAKER Keyboards

INDIA COOKE Violin

GEORGE CREMASCHI Electric Bass

DHYANI DHARMA Guitar

STEVE FUNDY Electric Guitar

MIKE SIMS Drums-Set

Our Guests are:

WILLIE LONEWOLF Song and Drum

BOBBY CASTILLO Drum

Recorded at Olde West Studio in San Francisco, December 1990 and January 1991, with PETER ECKART Engineer. Produced, mixed and mastered by D P and re-mastered with DPFTC in the Audacity freeware this past week. “Aow, Like A Hammer Blown” is the first song that I wrote in Chord-progressions on a Keyboard; John Baker helped immeasurably in translating my simple ideas, and all the musicians played up, I still feel, a surge-after-surge storm.

“Aow, Like A Hammer Blown”



A

Aow, like a Hammer Blown

Sky won’t let us alone

Can’t get out ‘a these Zones

Nowhere we can call home



B

Their Bridges span like white Jewels

Skyscrapers where we once grew

Plow more ancestors’ bones

To knock a White Ball around



C

At the gas and guns’ onslaught

Warriors at Oka for Worship fought

Smashed cars to make barricades

Found power in the arms raised



To be human means to defend

The land and children

And no man can watch a rape end

No man can watch a rape end



B

Bridges span like white Jewels

Skyscrapers where we once grew

Concrete covers our home

Sky won’t let us alone

Blues ‘ve turned to brown

Can’t get out ‘a these Zones

Aow, like a Hammer Blown Aow, like a Hammer Blown



C

Man works for everything he owns

My Trucks brought in these Grounds

Now I wake up and groan

Dust on dew of the lawn

Wife can’t find a new place to go

Kids’ eyes are set like TVs

Crews got to clear-cut for Debts

I’m like Boss of the Mess



Some Power not of our own

Paved over my Mama’s home

Man asks work for whose sake

Blood for oil in powerboats’ wake

Missiles on sand for Gold

Corpses on the wrong Road

Blues are turning to brown

Aow, like a hammer blown!

I wrote this Song after PATRICK ANDRADE and I drove from Toronto to Montreal during the Montreal Marathon weekend of September 1 and 2. (Friend and client, the great RIC SAYRE, was 2nd to Puerto Rico’s JORGE GONZALEZ on that Marathon Sunday.) We three drove out that afternoon to the armed confrontation in Mohawks’ reserve of Kanesatake, Quebec, nearby the town of Oka. We met a blockade by Quebvencois Police and the Canadian Army; the previous day, stopping in Ottawa, Patrick and I had watched live on the CBC a face-off between Warriors with AK-47s and a Canadian Army squad who stopped advance short of a firefight.

The Canadian Encyclopdedia website offers a summary in what it terms ‘Plain Language’.

‘The main participants were Kanyen'kehà:ka (Mohawk) protesters, the Quebec police, the RCMP, and the Canadian Army. It started when members of the Kanyen'kehà:ka community started protesting the expansion of a golf course and the building of townhouses. An Indigenous burial ground was on this land.’

The Kenyen’keha-ka (Mohawks) had for many more than 140 years claimed the location as their centuries-long homeland. Their claims went nowhere.

Then came 1989, a further incursion, and determined resistance.

Natives won at least a retreat from the planned Golf Course and Townhouses.

‘The golf course expansion was cancelled, and the land was purchased by the federal government. However, it did not establish the land as a reserve, and there has since been no organized transfer of the land to the Mohawks of Kanesatake.’

The confrontation—the Natives’ standing in this fight for their land—raised awareness and brought about the ‘Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples’ and other platforms for regaining ancestral lands and resources. ‘The Kanesatake Resistance was a turning point in the history of Indigenous/Settler relations.’

You might enjoy these drummers and singers from Lake Alberta, Canada at the Apache Gold Pow-Wow of 2016.