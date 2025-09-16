Stands the Human Being

Stands the Human Being

1

Anti-Racist Lyrics #1, September 2015. Freedom and Just Rewards Are What All Our Families Deserve. Excerpt from "The Bands Are Bringing [...]" on DPRAM's LOUISIANA STORIES.

A response to the endless, escalating and calculated Racist Nonsense Trump Ad 2.0. Trump, Netanyahu and their Troupe want to hide and perpetuate Thievery of their Ruling Few masters.
Don Paul
Sep 16, 2025
Transcript

Sept 16 2025

Recorded this yesterday evening. Plenty more to come of Lyrics and Music to combat the real unity among working-people and families across the United States and round the world.

Below are Lyrics to “The Bands Are Bringing Everyone from the LOUISIANA STORIES album by Don Paul and Rivers Answers Moons (DPRAM). Our album is now over 30 Weeks among the top 4 Crossover Jazz albums in North America AND among the top 20 of ALL albums charting in Louisiana. We’re very grateful! Thanks to ALL!

Oh, and please do keep in mind that improvised here “Black-White-Yellow-Red-Brown-Olive Green and In-Between” It’s important! “In-Between!” ERICA FALLS sings in “Get Your JAM On!”

Laugh the Few and their Puppets to scorn!

