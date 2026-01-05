ANDREINA CHAVEZ reports from Caracas on how Venezeulans remain steadfast and overcame sanctions with self-sufficiency from 2017 onward
The last three minutes here are Andreina's account of how Venezuleans became a self-sufficient society after the U.S. sanctions of 2017. Venezuela's SUCCESS with its whole society make it a TARGET.
January 4 2025
Ways to RESIST and WIN are just beginning across Continents. The Trump Ad 2.0’s desperate (and mass-murderous) stunt this past Friday looks likely to be its last Blunder for Plunder.
Ms. Chávez speaks with such calm and grace and fortitude.
