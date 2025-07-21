July 21, 2025

79% Oppose Basic Premise of “the Big, Beautiful Bill” Regarding Health-Care for ‘Low-Income Americans’

On June 17, 2025 the Kaiser Family Foundation released results from its Poll of voters in the U.S. regarding major points of the then ‘ “Big, Beautiful Bill” ‘ being sold by President Donald Trump. Numbers against the BBB crafted by Trump Ad 2.0 were 64% ‘Unfavorable’ in the polling done between June 4 and 8. ‘The survey was conducted June 4-8, 2025, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 1,321 U.S. adults in English (1,258) and in Spanish (63). The sample includes 1,032 adults (49 inSpanish) reached through the SSRS Opinion Panel either online (1,005) or over the phone (27).

Unfavorable views rose to 74% when respondents ‘heard’ that the BBB would cause ‘about 10 million’ in the U.S. to lose their health-insurance.

79% said that it’s the ‘Government's Responsibility To Provide Health Insurance to Low-Income Americans Who Cannot Afford It’.

Pretty good! Four in five among us are empathic enough to wish that their Taxes ‘Provide Health-Insurance’ to Low-Income Americans…. Do you ever see such a huge majority’s sentiment reported in Big Networks’ Media?

Immigration

On July 11 the Gallup organization registered about-face changes in how U.S. citizens view the desirability of immigrants to this Nation.

(‘Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted by ReconMR June 2-26, 2025, with a random sample of 1,402 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The sample includes oversamples of Black and Hispanic adults. The total sample is weighted to represent racial/ethnic groups proportionately to their share of the U.S. population. For results based on the sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.’}

GALLUP—

‘Americans have grown markedly more positive toward immigration over the past year, with the share wanting immigration reduced dropping from 55% in 2024 to 30% today. At the same time, a record-high 79% of U.S. adults say immigration is a good thing for the country.

These shifts reverse a four-year trend of rising concern about immigration that began in 2021 and reflect changes among all major party groups.’

And those polled favor pathways to Citizenship for the ‘undocumented’ about four to one. ‘Meanwhile, support for allowing undocumented immigrants to become U.S. citizens has risen to 78%, up from 70% last year. This is also back to the level of support seen in 2019 (81%) while slightly lower than in 2016 (84%). Approval is higher still, albeit statistically unchanged, for offering individuals brought to the U.S. illegally as children a pathway to citizenship, with support holding above 80%.

Also, masked Agents in ICE-wear, cradling semi-automatic M4s with Glock 17 pistols tighton one hip, as ordered in their sweeps by Trump Ad 2.0, loom large in 65% disapproval of the Trump Ad 2.0’s ‘handling’ of immigrants.

