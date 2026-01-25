Gunshot #1 from I.C.E. Agents into the unarmed Alex Pretti on Saturday morning, 1/24/2026

Jan 25 2026

Yesterday a little past 9:00 a.m. on streets of Minneapolis whose borders are mounded with show,. another protester of the 3000+ I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Agents) deployed to Minnesota, Alex Pretti, was killed. ICE Agents fired 11 shots into the unarmed Pretti within six seconds yesterday morning. Pretti had stepped to aid a woman protester and then been grappled to the street by several of ICE. Many videos are now posted on BlueSkySocial, Bellingcat, and Reddit. The stills below tell of moments before and during the murder.

Alex aids the woman whom ICE Agent pushed to the Street.

At least six ICE agents swarm over Alex Pretti.

One in a black mask, wearing coat with Texas flag on its back, fires Shot 1.

Shot 2 is fired with the ICE Agent’s arm and pistol more extended toward Alex Pretti.

A line of six ICE Agents during Shots 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 toward Alex Pretti’s body on the Minneapolis street. Shot 11 from them cracked out alone one second later.

The Post initiated by Bellingcat of the Netherlands contains further videos.

Testimonies about Alex Pretti have mounted on social-media and into millions of views across platforms. We return to Blue Sky.

This video of Alex reading in tribute to a Veteran, Terrance Randolph, whom he’d treated in Minneapolis, posted first by Terrance’s son Mac, has received more than one million views in its Newsweek platforming.

@people People Magazine on Instagram: "Footage recorded in late 2024 ca…

Alex Pretti was the age, 37. of Renee Good, when Good was shot to death by ICE Agent and former Border Patrolman Jonathan Ross on January 7. Good’s death moved Pretti to join the ‘ICE Out!’ protests, his father, Michael said. "He cared about people deeply and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset," said Michael Pretti, Alex's father. "He felt that doing the protesting was a way to express that, you know, his care for others.”

Pretti was also like Good, the award-winning poet, mother of three and lesbian, one whom others described as “warm” and big-hearted. He graduated from Preble High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin; participated in Football, Basketball, and Track & Field there as well as Muscials there. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Biology and the Environment and returned to school to become a Registered Nurse.

Renée Nicole Macklin Good’s last words were a cordial reassurance to the ICE Agent who accompanied Jonathan Ross before and after Ross shot Good on January 7.

The videos and stills of Alex Pretty’s shooting by ICE Agents may remind you, dear Reader, of how unnecessary and indefensible the killing of Renee Good was, 18 days ago

My Post on ICE of January 15 combines accounts and videos from CNN and NBC

‘Below are video compilations from NBC and CNN. All make clear that Ross stood BESIDE the front left fender of Good’s Honda Pilot as she tried to drive away.

.CNN’s Ray Sanchez recounted on Jan. 10 events’ sequence

‘In Ross’ video, she turns the steering sharply toward the right, away from the officers.

“She backed up and turned her wheels away from them to drive down the road,” Perzana recalled.

Three gunshots explode in rapid succession, according to multiple videos reviewed by CNN. In Ross’ video, the shooting is not visible, but the shots are heard as the phone camera in his hand jostles further and then faces the house behind Ross. Bystanders can be seen outside the house.

The officer first shoots into her windshield and then at close range through the open driver’s side window, other videos show.’

Donald Trump responded to Minnesota’s and Minneapolis’ suing his DHS and ICE for “invading” the State and City with illegal arrests and creating a climate “of fear” with a TruthSocial Post.

12 days later, today, Trump Ad 2.0, remains inflammatory and hysterical and entirely opposed to addressing solutions that can U.S. society peace and prosperity.

The truly unbelievable Deputy Chief of Staff for policy and Homeland Security adviso Stephen Miller.

Alex’s parents fight to clear the air.

On January 23 Minnesota began to fight back as a whole society. Its Day of ‘ICE Out’ engaged tens of thousands of marchers in Sub-Zero-Freezing temperatures more than 700 businesses in stoppages.

USA Today brought ‘ICE Out!’ to the Nation. More than 10,000 marched in cold-with-wind-chill 20+ degrees below freezing, More than 700 businesses closed in solidarity, Thousands of students left Schools and Universities.

Imagine, dear Readers, what a national “ICE Out’ NEXT WEEK can do!

A full DAY of Gatherings to SUPPORT the Immigrants that 79% of US of the ture U.S.A. approved last June—eight months before the Trump Ad 2.0 invasions and detentions, beatings and now murders ensured this Ad’s betrayal of our choice.

In July 2025 79% of us told the Gallup Poll that ‘Immigration is good for the country.’

What couldn’t WE do with a Day to communicate among ourselves as to how we make realites and prospects for this Nation truly G-R-E-A-T as they and we imminently can be! What better way to keep alive the persons and sacrifices of Renée Nicole Mackin Good and Alex Pretti and their families!

Economic Forum’s 100 Strategic Partners—matters less than the entire of Wrongs to People’s Rights that ICE and its orchestrators and its perpetrators represents.

ICE needs to stop. ICE needs to be gone from the United States’ present and future. ICE does not belong to any American prospect of greatness envisioned by Abraham Lincoln and Eleanor Roosevelt, MLK and RFK, Cesar Chavez and Fannie Lou Hamer … unto the thousands still risking their lives for their neighbors on streets of Minnesota, Louisiana, Oregnon, llinois.

What can we do? We must do something so massive and absolute that ICE becomes insupportible.WE must stop ICE.