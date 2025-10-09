October 9, 2025

Alex Azar’s misdeeds as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services are multiple. In February 2020, one month before “ ‘COVID-19’ “ was named by the World Health Organization and one month after the World Economic Forum declared that a ‘vaccine’ against the Wuhan-centered ‘Coronavirus’ was most ‘urgent’, and the same month that Dr. Anthony Fauci needn’t worry about this ‘virus’, Azar invoked (’The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

Azar’s pre-emptive use of the PREP Act protected Big Pharma from lawsuits by those hurt and even killed by the ‘vaccines’ … three months before Donald Trump announced the Operation Warp Speed of his Governments funding Corporations to mass-produce ‘Experimental’ injections that have caused 1000s times more injuries and deaths than any ‘vaccines’ before them … the Operation and Mass-Injections that he still champions.

You may read a summary BELOW, from November 2021, of the Millions of injuries and 48,000-some deaths from COVID-pretext ‘vaccinations’—shots protected from litigation—and remedies both legal and medical—by Donald Trump and Alex Azat.

And now to Trump Telltale #2, a series of betrayals to the public set up by Trump’s appointment of Azar, CEO of Eli Lilly, to head the Department of Health and Human Services in January 2018.

2. February 2020--

Trump’s 2018 Cabinet Appointee Alex Azar Shields the Makers and Sellers of COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’

Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, CEO of Eli Lilly’s U.S. operations from 2012 to 2017, invokes the PREP Act (’The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREPA), passed by the United States Congress and signed into law by President of the United States George W. Bush in December 2005 (as part of Pub. L.109–148 (text)(PDF)), is a controversial tort liability shield intended to protect vaccine manufacturers from financial risk in the event of a declared public health emergency’--wikipedia) to shield Corporations that manufacture COVID ‘vaccines’ from litigation by those who suffer injuries and deaths from these ‘vaccines.’ (4)

CNBC reported on December 17, 2020, as the ‘roll-out’ of mRNA ‘vaccines’ from Pfizer and Moderna mounted and first injuries to the injected arose.

‘The federal government has granted companies like Pfizer and Moderna immunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines.

“It is very rare for a blanket immunity law to be passed,” said Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney. “Pharmaceutical companies typically aren’t offered much liability protection under the law.“ You also can’t sue the Food and Drug Administration for authorizing a vaccine for emergency use, nor can you hold your employer accountable if they mandate inoculation as a condition of employment....

Immune to lawsuits

In February, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar invoked the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. The 2005 law empowers the HHS secretary to provide legal protection to companies making or distributing critical medical supplies, such as vaccines and treatments, unless there’s “willful misconduct” by the company. The protection lasts until 2024.

That means that for the next four years, these companies “cannot be sued for money damages in court” over injuries related to the administration or use of products to treat or protect against Covid.

HHS declined CNBC’s request for an interview.’ (5)

Alex Azar had a track-record of helping pharmaceutical Corporations maximize profits.

Wikipedia recounts what Azar did for Eli Lilly. ‘Effective January 1, 2012, Azar became president of Lilly USA, LLC, the largest division of Eli Lilly and Company, and was responsible for the company’s entire operations in the United States.[21] Prices for drugs rose substantially under Azar’s leadership, including the tripling of the cost of the company’s top-selling insulin drug.’ (6)

Azar was hired by the Aspen Institute in June 2021, joining seven previous Secretaries of Health and Human Services, Democrat and Republican.

Bloomberg Law writes. ‘Former Trump administration Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who has said little publicly since leaving the position, has joined the Aspen Institute’s Health Strategy Group to develop health policy solutions for challenges facing the U.S.’ (7)

What do you see? What do you think? Are you aghast and indignant? Does your blood being to boil? What will you do?’

URLS for Telltale Two

4. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_Readiness_and_Emergency_Preparedness_Act

5. https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html/

6. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Azar

7.. https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/trump-hhs-secretary-alex-azar-resurfaces-at-aspen-institute››

All 10 Trump Telltales related to COVID-19