After the Stent, with MARYSE, LCMC West Jefferson Parish Hospital, March 24 2026.

April 21, 2026

I have so much to catch up on.

I had a heart-attack on the evening of March 23; a Stent inserted the next day to open up “90% blockage” in the Coronary Artery; and then a few long nights in West Jeff Hospital (Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, neighboring New Orleans) of hacking through Congestion till my Discharge on Saturday evening, March 28.

The most compelling, unfinished Thing that kept my concentration in the Game during those hours of hacking and racking a-bed was a Book then in its penultimate PDFs. You may know that I’ve written at THANKS and PRAISES, Poems, Portraits and Songs, Book One since last Autumn … Trying to make each Page as right and expressive as possible regarding its remembered and admired (THANKS and PRAISES) subject.

So it’s excerpts from that book that I’ll offer first, resuming regular postings in this Substack that owes its title to Walt Whitman’s 1888 ‘A Backward Glance’—‘In the center of all and object of all, stands the Human Being, […]’.

i’ll revisit poems in tribute to Volunteers at New Orleans, ’Suzanne Corley’, ‘José Cruz’ and ‘K. Balewa’. This ‘Newsletter’ space will also offer recordings of poems done here at home on the West Bank of New Orleans, Thursday night, April 2, 2026, as my still-slugabug voice struggled to document them for an accompanying CD sound-file that had to be submitted to the Bison manufacturer the next day,

‘Rod, the Manitoulin Kid’ and ‘Miche’ and “Gil Scott-Heron’.

The accompanying THANKS and PRAISES CD includes Tracks with musicians that seem to me especially owing to (Dare I say? Dare we contemplate?) Love for their subjects. ‘It Must Be Love (Word Passed Down through Forbidden Radio)’ with KIDD JORDAN and MORIKEBA KOUYATE and “Bobee (What A Spirit Walks That Way!)” with ROGER LEWIS, KIRK JOSEPH and HERLIN RILEY and “Glory Glory Glory Is For Us All” with ERICA FALLS, MICHAEL TORREGANO JR., and MARIO ABNEY added to Roger, Kirk and Herlin … Closing the album are two Tracks from LOUISIANA STORIES and the superlative musicians on them from Don Paul and Rivers Answer Moons (DPRAM), Roger, Kirk, DON VAPPIE, HERMAN LEBEAUX, ALEXEY MARTI, and our guests LOUIS and ANDRE MICHOT … and a spoken version of the “The Teachers In Heaven” song that’s yet to be band-recorded.

DPRAM and our performances this past week—at Venue Vapaille and then in the New Orleans Jazz Museum as part of French Quarter Festival—was a companion inspiration during that Hospital time.

The trio of Roger, Kirk and Don V with me—the DPRAM Quartet—played with such deep and soaring expessiveness on both dates. Special shout-out to NANCY YVONNE for being there from California with her attentive Light.

These days, post heart-attack and carrying Stent, I tend even more to Gratitude and to emphatic-unto-ecstatic expression. Thanks to YOU ALL, 800-some Subscribers and Followers on this Substack! I hope that we get to know each other better over the next few months!

Before anything else today—before any offerings from THANKS and PRAISES the book or album—let me read the honoring of Madame MARIE MARTHE BALIN FRANCK PAUL on her 90th Birthday.

Madame Franck Paul, “Amine” to family, and her 73 years of serving Education in Haiti, is kind of It for those who know her—exemplary and modest unto blithe—as regards ‘living to give.’

Please see a more complete profile of her on our Sticking Up For Children website.