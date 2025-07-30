Clockwise from top: Olodum and community in Pelourhino; Olodum ;, Ivete Sangalo;

Margareth Menezes; Nikola Tesla reading book beside Coil of electricity.

Closing chapters from 2005”s To Prevent the Next “ ‘9/11’ “

‘Abolish the Federal Reserve System! Our Own Banks.

There are peaceful ways out of our predicament in the U. S.

Each will require radical changes and collective action by We Masses if they're to succeed. Each will require us to refuse denial, abandon illusions, shake off the traumas that have been visited on us, throw off repression, and pursue remedial justice that includes everyone in our society.

Each will require people's righteous movements across lines of race and class--movements such as HAVE succeeded here and elsewhere in the world.

In the United States the first, fundamental task of realizing a Government by, for and of the people and not a Government by, for and of Corporations is, I think, abolition of the Federal Reserve System and its currency-issuing, interest-setting, debt-holding Banks.

As I hope is now clear, the primary motive for the criminal monsters who orchestrated " '9/11' ", the latest of their families' centuries-long 'pretexts' for U. S. wars, is their desperation to sustain a system so irrational, so decrepit, and so contra natura that its most exploitative parts, the most major private Banks (JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America, et cetera), are themselves most overloaded and vulnerable due to the debts that they too have assumed to keep going.

We must step out and away from their holds, their death-grips (mortgages), and their lying and bigoted rationales for insanity.

We must remove our resources from a system which criminalizes and endangers us before another " 'Crash' " of that system crushes us. A Government that prints its own money is free of the insanity of

letting private institutions--controlled by a relatively few Banks that are themselves owned by a relatively few families--create the Government's money at no cost to themselves except that of printing bills.

Such an insanity is literally compounded when private, for-profit, national Banks lend money and charge interest to their supposed Governments from the very money that said Governments let said Banks print.

If, however, we abolished the "Fed" and had a Government

that printed its own money--a Government such as was briefly present during the Presidencies of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy--we in the U. S. might achieve that independent State which was dreaded by the financiers-owned London Times in 1863: 'that Government will furnish its own money without cost. It will pay off its debts and be without debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on its commerce. It will become prosperous without precedent in the history of the world.'

‘ […]

We can begin to make changes tomorrow that would free us from usury-based banking.

Two Trains Running

We should also, I think, acknowledge the debts our national history owes. The 'America' of the United States and in fact all the 'America' of the Western Hemisphere owes people of color.

"The first thing America needs to do is get right with the Red man," Bob Dylan once remarked. We of White America need also need to "get right" with Black, Brown, and Yellow men and women. For riches past and riches present White America owes people of color on this continent and around the world.

Reparations are a step toward balancing material accounts (80), but current racism can be combated only by equal inclusion in opportunity and rewards.

That is, current racism--shown in the growth by 100,000s of Black, Brown and 'narcotics'-related inmates to perform super-explioted labor in U. S. prisons over the past 35 years--can be combated only by an exact reversal of the this nation's norms, its continuing history of exclusion, repression, and theft, crimes against our own residents that have been heightened by the Ruling Few since " '9/11' ".

That is, we here in the U. S. can achieve material remedies only through a new, moral and spiritual commitment to benefit every one of us, the whole of We Masses.

Unity among We Masses is the change the Ruling Few fear most.

"They don't want to see us unite/ ... All they want to do is/ Keep us killing one another', ," Bob Marley sang in "Top Rankin' ". The Ruling Few fear us mixing in community such as “ 9/11’ “ / Facing Our Fascist State found in the multi-racial Rogers Park neighborhood of north Chicago, eve of the 4th of July in 2002.

[…]

Every day, still, here and now, we have more of the mix potential for a 'new America'. We have still and again the potential for a liberating 'America', the 'America' of immigrants' desires for freedom and prosperity, the 'America' that brought my mother across the border from Canada in 1956.

Our mix, our range and density of races and ethnicities in this country, is greater than ever. We may now know more musics-- taste more foods--combine more dances--and enjoy more differences in our companionship than ever before.

We also have through the Internet more of instant access to distant worlds.

And the Ruling Few fear the creation of more freedom and more life among We Masses.

As D. H. Lawrence and others have observed, these Few depend on eating death that produces profits. The Ruling Few eat death from their system of G. O. D. D.--Guns, Oil, Drugs and Debt.

Here and now, we ALL on Buckminster Fuller's 'Spaceship Earth' are inextricably aboard BOTH of two, opposed Trains—Trains that run side by side like Einsteinean reality-and-shadow.

At the same time as (There's that a. t. s. t. a. again—opposing forces forever together—like " 'God' " and " 'the Devil' ") we can see possibilities for shared awareness and unprecedented general prosperity and freedom through our technological capacities ... at this same 21st-century time, everyday Corporate commerce turns us ever more to debilitating, deathly channels,

Now even the affluent among us must work more than 60 hours per week for ends that are rapidly destroying our posterity.

('Shaped bodies! Used buyers!/ Split as schedules rife!/ Consuming and of course consumed!/ ...' the title poem of AmeriModern exclaimed in the late 1970s)

[…]

The good news is that we're waking up.

More and more of us are noticing the All-Seeing Eye that sits in uncounted Corporate and Government logos.

More and more of us feel and see the 'Matrix' that encloses us.

We have yet, however, to act effectively. We have yet to undertake the alternatives that may save us and our children.

We have yet to realize who and what we can be. We, the people, remain the determinative power in the world. The Ruling Few of financiers, so-called Nobles, and politicians have never invented or accomplished anything of societal significance without that these Few draw from our collective energy and/or our individual genius.

They're nothing without us. They depend every Hour of every Day our submission to their systems. They depend on our being 'incapable of comprehending' their advantages., as the Rothschild Brothers of London wrote to Ohio Congressman in 1863.

What Genuine Revolutions Have Done and May Do

We have only to remember what people's righteous movements have achieved over the past two centuries.

We have only to look at the unprecedented gains in societal well- being that came through collective action soon after our Revolution in Homeland of the Americas.

To counter a strictly conspiratorial view of history, we have only to look at how dynamic, productive and ultimately fulfilled people were and are in societies that change toward true representation of every person’s rights.

[…]

We have only to remember our own United States of America and its artisans' guilds. farmers' cooperatives, multiracial Unions, protest movements and Rogers Park-like and Ithaca-like communities.

We have only to remember, too, the cultural advances in music and painting and cinema that have always sprung from the MIX in revolutionary societies.

So we can change, combine, and advance now.

We can enjoy OUR OWN kind of simultaneous activity.

Check out the MIX in our music alone. At the same time as (a. t. s. t. a.) Dolly Parton sings from the Scottish Highlands and her guitarist plays chords from Mali, and Billie Holliday owes to Tin Pan Alley, and Charlie Parker owes to Jewish show-tunes at taxi-dances, so do all American musical idioms owe to the Blues.

And the Blues owes to Roma and their flamenco duende in suffering migration from India. And Camaron in his turn owes to Charley Patton. And the Allman Brothers owe to Muddy Waters. And Caetano Veloso owes to Billie Holliday and to Judy Holliday. And Bob Marley owes to his " 'Black' " mother and " 'White' " father and numberless ancestors and influences for the glorious admixture of his genius. Bob Marley’sd genius went from backwoods and ghetto to its steadily uplifting, global reach.

So too would reach We Masses' global 'America' if we chose to make it so reach.

So the cultural America of the United States began to be in the two decades when our races most mixed and fed each other here.

In the 1930s and the 1960s we in the United States most MIXED-- MIXED in music, in politics and in struggle.

Those decades of our past included the Lindy and jitterbug, --Hullaballoo-- and --Shindig--, Woody Guthrie and at least the promise of the Grand Coulee Dam. We danced in Brandon, Manitoba to Count Basies's band on the radio from Chicago and we danced on sands of Venice, California and Venice, Italy to Delta fishfries' backbeat. Django Reinhardt and Benny Goodman each drew from Bartok's Night Music … at the same time as Picasso depicted and portended fascism's slaughters and evils. In the 1960s New Men and Women in Free Jazz found the right way to advance their lines. Sinatra sang Jobin and Jamal. Carlos Kleiber took off from Ellington and vice-versa. Led Zeppelin learned from Blind Willie Johnson. Laura Nyro learned from Nelson Riddle and the Shirelles. Inventors envisioning Home-Computers pushed up from the grassroots of societies to enlarge the capacities of every Her and Him and Who in AnyHowTown.

In 21st-century, “ ‘9/11’ “ notwithstanding, we ride on ever widening, more diverse and powerful Trains or Waves.

At the same time as We Masses are carried toward cynically calculated bogs of war, disease and famine--that era of "endless war" foreseen by Dick Cheney—an era to be entirely overseen by the Ruling Few ... we have MORE THAN EVER the tools and capacities to empower one another with opportunities and prosperity for everyone.

And: There is no Other.

They of the Ruling Few and We of the Masses are one as to our predicaments and our salvation on this Planet. We are the problem. We are the solution. We are all in this together. Everything backward, fearful and brutal can be reversed by changes of consciousness, the true illumination of our mutual interest, leading to universal empathy.

Always proceed with courage from compassion.

One for all does one most good.

And progress belongs to all 'people'. Science's benefits belong to all people. Never have we 'poor Preterite' (Thomas Pynchon, Gravity's Rainbow) had more potential at our command. The wealth of all the great Valleys and the learned Cities can be spread faster, wider, higher than ever.

The morning gospels of Fortaleze can join the drums and rainsticks of Pelourhino and the masks of Barranquilla, Charlie Chaplin and Johnny Depp can do soft-shoes with potatoes as Om Khalsoun sings across mosques and synagoges. Dostoyevsky's Zossima can talk with Li Po and Tu Fu and this Funny, Funky Trio can accompany musicians of Ghana, Jajouka, the West Counties, and the Gamelan.

Rosalyn Franklin, Francis Crick, James Watson, and Marie and Pierre Curie, and Tesla, Einstein and Goethe can inquire together.

Audrey Hepburn, Lena Horne, Kate Smith and Julie Andrews and Etta James (for a quintet, the Jolly Quintet, you may want to pause and imagine) can be as radiant as the sunlight on leaves that's also part of our collective energy.

And so all the unknown of the past and unknown of the present and the unborn of the future can emerge in each's own possible energies and genius.

There is no Other. We are all each other's benefit and salvation. We need only to realize what our compassion, our inclination to cooperation, and shared desire for freedom, tell us. We need only the courage and will to act from what we know to be true.

Our choices--for giving or taking, for compassion or brutality, for an era of endless war or an era of unprecedented creation and general prosperity--will make the whole of our fate.

We are the one God and Gods watch.

Sid the Elephant: I can dance. You've seen me, Mr. Crow. I'm a little slow, but my rhythm is not bad. You have seen me and a considerable number of my family dance to Count Basie's Band.

My wife remembers all the steps.

I can think and I can dance and I can tell the difference between water and sand. I have quite a lot of love inside me, Auld Crow. That's something endless it itself, would you say that, Mr. Crow? We still have endless possibilities, I feel that too, Auld Crow. I feel there is much still to be seen and much in us that we don't yet know.

Auld Crow: Aye, Sid. Friend. You 'ave said it, friend. We 'ave only to act on what we know, and there's more in us than we know now, as 'oo say. Now, let me now tap a little two-step on your broad head, friend, Sid,, and let us see if we can both dance to it. Dance around like some still do, and feel good, and think better, and then we can, if you want, both look with thanks to the earth and sky.