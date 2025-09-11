Sept 11 2025

Three Posts below identify What and Who must be charged with integral roles in carrying out “ ‘‘9/11' “ and the ensuing ‘War on Terror’.

Some—a total of 16—were identified by the 23 members of the San Diego Citizens Grand Jury on April 14, 2007.

Some of the 16 (DAVID ROCKEFELLER, PETER G. PETERSON, JEROME HAUER, DONALD RUMSFELD) are dead now. The Agenda that their shared ‘Charge’ of ‘Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder’ intended to further, however, remains alive as the World Economic Forum’s dictates regarding ‘the Need’ for Digital Currencies and Global Depopulation.

Please see this study by Kevin and PIERS ROBINSON from September 2024. It likens the propaganda ensuing “ ‘9/11’ “ with the propaganda attending and advancing “ ‘COVID-19’ “. It names the same Government agencies and supranational Corporations as involved in mass deceits, mass debilitations, mass thefts and mass deaths. It pairs the two campaigns, separated by 19 years in their major markers, as Structural Deep Events (SDEs) that conjoined with State Crimes Against Democracy (SCADs). Sections focusing on “ ‘COVID-19’ “ begin on page 19 … of this publication from the Journal of 9/11 Studies.

Please look back now, to 2008 and 2010, and to see more about the institutions and maniacs we must take out of our lives.

This book of books, including pieces that expose 2008's bail-out of commercial and investment Banks, altogether takes us on a crucially revealing journey into realities and lies that shape our present.

Kevin Ryan's book-length, four-part, extensively footnoted study, 'Demolition Access to the World Trade Center Towers' , throws light onto dozens of figures and relationships that have been previously obscured.

" ... Why was Kennedy killed? Who benefited? Who has the power to cover it up? Who?"

Mr. X (based on L. Fletcher Prouty, the U.S. Air Force Colonel who headed the U.S. Air Force's 'Military Support of the Clandestine Operations of the C.I.A ' between 1955 and 1964) in Oliver Stone’s 1991 movie "JFK"

'Who could have placed explosives in the World Trade Center towers?'

Kevin Ryan in his 'Demoltion Access to the World Trade Center Towers', 2009-2010

What we may still see from Kevin’s ‘Demolition Access’ in this year 2025:

‘Kevin Ryan finished his third installment, ''Caryle, Kissinger, SAIC and Halliburton: A 9/11 Convergence', with a paragraph that stated the core of his immense findings. He suggested that those who seek truth and justice for the crimes of 9/11/01 must turn away from 'al Qaeda' as the culprit for phenomena that 'al Qaeda' could not have caused.

Alternatively, we who seek truth and justice, Kevin Ryan wrote, must look at 'a far more powerful and highly connected system of intelligence and financial networks, represented by organizations like Carlyle, Kissinger, SAIC and Halliburton, that converged upon the events of 9/11.'

Kevin Ryan concluded finally: 'Understanding and destroying terrorism might simply be a matter of understanding and destroying the organizations that continue to profit from 9/11.'

Please share all you know with everyone whom you think can use it!