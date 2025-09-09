September 9, 2025

I’ve written about 9/11/01 since that day. My first 9/11-related Column for the San Francisco Bay View, published September 12, 2001, is titled ‘The Only Real Solution Is Justice with Compassion’. Under deadline, my initial take from Networks’ News credited ‘Arabs’ as the ‘hijackers’ and ‘Palestinian militants’ in particular—as shown dancing in Gaza—as the seeming suicides. Soon, like millions and then hundreds millions more in and especially outside the United States, I learned more. So that my concluding Column for the Bay View that Autumn, published December 12, is titled ‘What a Plot!: The Most Enormous and Evil Scam and Ruling-Class History.’

In August 2002, close to completing a book that had evolved from the six Bay View Columns, “ ‘9/11/01’ / Facing Our Fascist State, I learned through the New York Times—of all sources!—that audio of radio-transmissions between New York City firefighters (Fire Department of New York) was released. The tapes brought me to know about Orio J. Palmer. Chief of FDNY Batallion Seven, and his colleages’ efforts in the South Tower, World Trade Center Building 2, during the 56 minutes in which that Tower stood in Lower Manhattan after it was struck at 9:03 that morning, its impact 17 minutes after that which struck WTC 1, the North Tower, the companion 110-story skyscraper propounded most principally by David Rockefeller, Chairman of both the Chase Manhattan Bank and the Council on Foreign Relations in his career.

Selfless courage is always good to know. What I could gather from FDNY exchanges involving Orio Palmer; Fire Marshall Ronald Bucca; the Chief of Battalion Nine Dennis Devlin; Joe Leavey of Ladder 15; and more firefighters who raced as much they could within Stairways and non-working Elevators upward, high as the 78th-Floor impact-zone and its Sky Lobby, to put out “isolated pockets of fire” and rescue dazed survivors, was like Compact Stanzas of a Hero’s Tale.

Below, from a Substack Post that I hope you’ll check out.

These firefighters reminded of friends met from boyhood onward. They/We would do whatever we could to help each other. We were too bonded and committed to be afraid of circumstances.

Then, 9:59 that morning of “ ‘9/11’ “, Mnemonic for Emergency meant to instill Fear itself, Orio, Ronald, Dennis, Joe and more of the FDNY, suffered Shock and Awe at its physical epicenter, the South Tower, in an onslaught for them as unexpected and incomprehensible as it was sudden and of course fatal.

Please, then, visit Posts of mine about “ ‘9/11/01’ “, offered today, and pass along thoughts and feelings you may have. (The six Columns for the Bay View and all of 2002’s Facing Our Fascist State are available with Considerable Else in 2008’s The World Is Turning, available as a 337-pages PDF on the YouAreManyLights website HERE.)

For the website Garlic & Grass—