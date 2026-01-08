Jan 8 2026

Very, very for responses to Jesse, an artist along the Line of WOODY and JACK and several BOBs whom I’m first digging this week.

2017, with band WELLES—

With some of the same band, one year ago—

With band at Newport Folk Festival—

Sitting in and having fun at that Festival. MUSIC MOVING THROUGH HIM.

A 15-year-old in Dublin, Ireland, RHYS MCPHILLIPS, busks “War Isn’t Murder”.

Know it for sure, out there, NOTHING CAN KEEP THE GENIUS OF AMERICA (of all the AMERICAS that BLAKE, WHITMAN, VACHEL LINDSAY, JEANNETTE ARMSTRONG, … foresaw) DOWN!